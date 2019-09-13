Exclusive Preacher Season 4, Episode 8 Sneak Peek: Tulip and Cassidy Have a Rough Road Trip

Throughout much of this final season of Preacher, our “heroes” have been on separate journeys, all hoping to find the answers they’re looking for. With Tulip and Cassidy ambling through the woods, they have Humperdoo in tow, slowing them down at every turn. Of course, traveling with the descendant of Jesus Christ does come with some perks, even if those moments cause even more setbacks. Check out an exclusive clip from this week’s new episode above, featuring a divine encounter with some local wildlife and check out the all-new episode this Sunday on AMC on the way towards the Preacher series finale.

In the new episode, Masada is abuzz as the Messiah has arrived and the Apocalypse Revue is ready to take the stage. Our heroes mount one final assault in a desperate attempt to thwart the end of the world, but God uses every trick in His omniscient arsenal to divide them. Back in Australia, Eugene gets out of prison.

Preacher stars Dominic Cooper, Academy Award nominee Ruth Negga and Joseph Gilgun, along with series regulars Pip Torrens, Ian Colletti, Graham McTavish, Julie Ann Emery, Noah Taylor, Mark Harelik, and Tyson Ritter. As the series inches closer to the finale, God’s endgame for the universe begins to click into place. Trapped between heavenly prophecies, hellish prisons, and all-out nuclear war, Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy make their bloody way to the Most High. Whether they can reach God in time — or whether all this carnage is part of His divine plan — will soon be revealed as Preacher barrels towards the end of the world.

With only a few episodes of the series left, Preacher will be pulling out all the stops to deliver an ambitious and exciting conclusion.

“I went to the writers’ room early on and saw they had, just as you said, they had the freedom to push everything further, and therefore they had the real responsibility, they just had to go for it,” the actor shared with ComicBook.com. “There couldn’t be any of that lethargy or sitting around, or having those scenes where we’re waiting around for something to happen. It was all happening, everything, from everyone’s perspective. And each and every script that came through, you could understand why. It felt like it was the same show with more adrenaline. They must have found it hard to give each and every character the equal weights they deserved, and they seem to have done that.”

