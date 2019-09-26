Exclusive Preacher Series Finale Sneak Peek: Jesus Turns Down an Enticing Offer

The upcoming episode of Preacher will finally bring the ambitious comic adaptation to an end, tying together a number of complex threads to fulfill fans. Fans have spent four seasons witnessing the adventures of Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy unfold, with Jesus, a descendant of the actual Jesus Christ, having debuted at the end of Season Two while the events of this season saw the character take on a more important role. In the series finale, Jesus has a fateful encounter with a powerful figure, resulting in an unexpected reaction to a promising offer. Tune in to the series finale of Preacher this Sunday on AMC.

In the final episode, the curtain falls on the Apocalypse Revue as the fate of the world is decided, and the long journey of a preacher and his friends comes to an end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Preacher stars Dominic Cooper, Academy Award nominee Ruth Negga and Joseph Gilgun, along with series regulars Pip Torrens, Ian Colletti, Graham McTavish, Julie Ann Emery, Noah Taylor, Mark Harelik, and Tyson Ritter. As the series inches closer to the finale, God’s endgame for the universe begins to click into place. Trapped between heavenly prophecies, hellish prisons, and all-out nuclear war, Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy make their bloody way to the Most High. Whether they can reach God in time — or whether all this carnage is part of His divine plan — will soon be revealed as Preacher barrels towards the end of the world.

This final season of the series has taken the already boundary-pushing series to new territories, making good on a promise star Cooper made ahead of the final season’s debut.

“I went to the writers’ room early on and saw they had, just as you said, they had the freedom to push everything further, and therefore they had the real responsibility, they just had to go for it,” the actor shared with ComicBook.com. “There couldn’t be any of that lethargy or sitting around, or having those scenes where we’re waiting around for something to happen. It was all happening, everything, from everyone’s perspective. And each and every script that came through, you could understand why. It felt like it was the same show with more adrenaline. They must have found it hard to give each and every character the equal weights they deserved, and they seem to have done that.”

Check out the series finale of Preacher this Sunday on AMC.

Are you sad to see the series end? Let us know in the comments below!