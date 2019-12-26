Puppet Master Spinoff Blade: The Iron Cross Gets First Trailer

After more than a dozen entries into the franchise, iconic Puppet Master character Blade is getting his own spinoff film, with the first teaser for Blade: The Iron Cross having debuted. The series kicked off in 1989 in the wake of films like Child’s Play and Dolls helping establish a theme of slasher movies embracing pint-sized terrors, as these films put a sinister spin on toys found in nearly every household. While the Puppet Master franchise might not have dominated the box office over the years, it has earned a passionate following on the home video market over the years. Check out the trailer for Blade: The Iron Cross ahead of its debut in March of 2020.

For decades the fans have been clamoring for it, and now Full Moon delivers with the first standalone feature debut of one of its most beloved (and most frightful) characters; the hook-handed maniac puppet, Blade! Charles Band’s Puppet Master series continues as an unspeakable evil from Blade’s past emerges in the form of a murderous Nazi scientist named Dr. Hauser. As Hauser’s heinous crimes are discovered, the psychic war journalist, Elisa Ivanov, awakens Blade, and together the bloody journey of revenge begins. It’s Herr Hauser’s reanimated undead army versus a possessed doll and a beautiful vengeance-seeking clairvoyant! Who will win, and how will it affect the Full Moon Universe? Find out in Blade: The Iron Cross.

The film stars Tania Fox, Roy Abramsohn, Griffin Blazi, Jarrell Hall and Bobby Ree and is directed by Lechago from a screenplay by Roger Barron.

The upcoming film will likely serve as a standalone adventure, with Band previously revealing that he wished he had put more thought into how to craft an overall narrative to tie the entire franchise together.

“I started in the late ’70s, but you hope that it does well enough that you can find a way to make another one,” Band shared with ComicBook.com. “If I had really had a really great crystal ball back in ’89 and I knew we’d be making, putting aside the reboot, 11 Puppet Master films, I would’ve plotted it out a little better because we sort of just went one at a time and there were reasons why creatively and financially some of the Puppet Masters took a turn here and there.”

