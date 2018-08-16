Barbara Crampton Reveals Why She Returned to the ‘Puppet Master’ Franchise After 30 Years

Thanks to films like Chopping Mall, Re-Animator, and From Beyond, actress Barbara Crampton became one of the defining stars of the ’80s in the horror community. After taking a long respite from genre films, Crampton returned in full force with multiple horror roles, including You’re Next, We Are Still Here, and Beyond the Gates. Her latest film, Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich, marks a return to the franchise after having taken an unnamed role in the original 1989 film.

“I think I was the girl in the tent, or something like that. I’d have to look myself up to see, I don’t remember,” Crampton shared with ComicBook.com. “That was sort of just a little brief cameo that they asked me to. By then I think I had done Re-Animator and From Beyond for them. And there really wasn’t a part for me. And they said, ‘Oh, would you just do this little thing for us?’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

She added, “Now, 30 something years later, I’m so glad I did. Because, it’s kind of cool to come back full circle, and be in the most recent one. And say, ‘Wow! I was in the first one.’”

The actress’ desire to be in The Littlest Reich wasn’t merely for nostalgia, but also for her enthusiasm for the new approach to the franchise.

“I think it was a combination of, really, two people. It was [producer] Dallas Sonnier, who owns Cinestate. And S. Craig Zahler, who wrote Bone Tomahawk. I was big fans of both of them,” the actress noted. “So, when Dallas called me, he made a personal call to me and said, ‘I got the rights to make a new Puppet Master. And, it’s going to be a completely different universe. And [original producer] Charles Band,’ who he respects and loves, and grew up watching all his movies, ‘is going to keep his own universe afloat.’ Of course, I’m very partial to Charles Band as well. And he said, ‘I’d really like you to come on board, and play this part. And, I’m going to send you this script.’ I said, ‘I’ll do it, whatever it is. Just send me the script, but you can also send me the contract at the same time.’”

Interest in collaborating with the filmmakers and a quality script paid off, with Crampton being just as enthusiastic about the finished product as she was in signing on.

“I read the script, and thought it was really over the top, gory and funny. And then, they told me some of the other people that were going to be involved,” Crampton recalled. “It was really an easy yes for me, mostly because of all the people involved. I just really love them all. And, it proved to be a good decision, I think, I’m really in love with the movie so much.”

You can see Crampton in Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich on Digital HD and VOD Friday.

Are you looking forward to checking out the new film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!