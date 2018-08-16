Star of New ‘Puppet Master’ Explains Why She’s the Perfect Audience for Latest Adventure

The upcoming Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich serves as not only a quasi-sequel to the original franchise, but also passes as a reboot for those unfamiliar with the franchise looking for an entry point. Actress Jenny Pellicer, who plays Ashley in the film, not only contributes her acting talent to the new installment but also confesses to being the perfect audience for it because she is terrified of absolutely everything.

“To be honest, horror films, scary films, anything to do with a puppet that could kill you terrifies me. I am, in a way, maybe the perfect audience for these kinds of things because I’m very susceptible and very sensitive,” Pellicer shared with ComicBook.com. “So I just get too scared, so I’ve always shied away from horror films. My imagination is far too vivid. But when I got this role, I did my research, and I was terrified because now I’ve added puppets to the next thing that scare me. But it was super cool. It was really cool to be a part of it.”

Pellicer mentioned that, despite the series kicking off in 1989 and earning nearly a dozen installments, growing up in Norway means she wasn’t exposed to the American straight-to-video offerings. Despite being terrified of these dolls, she gained a new appreciation after working with them and the team that brought them to life.

“It was amazing. I mean, these little puppets are so beautifully done,” the actress shared of the acting experience. “Tate Steinsiek in charge of special effects and his whole team did such an incredible job at maneuvering these puppets. And obviously, in this kind of movie, there’s many different layers to the process of moving them. I remember the first time holding [the puppet] Blade. I’m thinking, ‘I’m a grown woman. I’m not going to feel fear holding Blade.’ But you do because it’s just so creepy. Or Happy Amphibian is chasing us and, ‘How am I possibly scared of this thing?’ But it’s terrifying. So it was a lot of fun working with these crazy puppets but really haunting at the same time.”

Despite having a rough start with Blade and being intimidated by it, Pellicer noted she grew quite fond of him.

“I know it’s probably the most boring answer, but Blade, it’s the truth. Blade, for me, is terrifying,” the actress admitted of her favorite puppet in the new film. “I guess Tunneler, too. But I think Blade just is such a badass. I mean, he has this glare, and he just sort of has this sort of boss-like way about him, so you sort of know if Blade’s with you, that’s the end. It’s over. So yeah, Blade really does it for me.”

In the film, recently divorced and reeling, Edgar (Thomas Lennon) returns to his childhood home to regroup his life. When Edgar finds a nefarious looking puppet in his deceased brother’s room, he decides to sell the doll for some quick cash at a small-town convention celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the infamous Toulon Murders. Girl-next-door Ashley (Pellicer) and his comic book shop boss, Markowitz (Nelson Franklin), join Edgar for the doomed road trip. All hell breaks loose when a strange force animates the puppets at the convention, setting them on a bloody killing spree that’s motivated by an evil as old as time.

Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich hits Digital HD and VOD this Friday.

