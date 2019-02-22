John Krasinski to Direct ‘A Quiet Place’ Sequel

Paramount’s sequel to horror hit A Quiet Place has been in the works since not long after the first film debuted, but this week the follow-up finally got a director. Thankfully, John Krasinski is the one taking the job.

Krasinski directed the first Quiet Place last year, in addition to co-writing the film and starring in front of the camera alongside his ever-talented wife, Emily Blunt. When the sequel was first announced, it was under the pretense that Krasinski would be the one writing it, and he already had an idea regarding what to do. It wasn’t clear if he would also return to the director’s chair, but that all change this Friday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actor-turned-director made a mysterious post on Instagram Friday afternoon, making fans suspect that he would be directing once again. Simply wrote “time to go back” with a picture of the front door of the house in the movie, a hashtag for Part II, and the sequel’s release date. Not long after he shared the post, Deadline confirmed that Krasinski had signed on for directing duties.

View this post on Instagram …time to go back. #PartII 5-15-20 A post shared by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on Feb 22, 2019 at 10:02am PST

To take things even further, Blunt has reportedly also signed on to the sequel, though there is no information regarding the film’s plot. Brad Fuller and Andrew Form will produce.

Although the announcement was just made this week, Krasinski revealed back in January that he’d like to return as director if that was a possibility.

“Paramount was asking a bunch of writers and directors what they might do with it, and to their credit, they didn’t take any of those pitches because they felt a little more franchise-y,” Krasinski shared with The New York Times. “Meanwhile, I had this tiny idea that fit that world and could be exciting. Paramount asked if I would write it and I’m doing that now, but I’m still thinking about what I want to do next. If I can crack the idea, I would love to direct it again, and if I can’t, I would love to give it to someone else with my fingerprints on it to make sure it’s being taken care of.”

Are you excited for A Quiet Place 2? Let us know in the comments!