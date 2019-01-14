‘A Quiet Place’ Producers Love the Comparisons to ‘Bird Box’

The moment Bird Box started gaining traction on social media, viewers were quick to compare it to another hit horror film released in the past year. While Bird Box featured monsters that killed you — indirectly, at that — if you saw them, A Quiet Place had monsters that would kill you upon hearing you.

Critically acclaimed, A Quiet Place has been up for several awards, including nominations at both the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards. Though they haven’t seen it, A Quiet Place producers Andrew Form and Brad Fuller seemed to “love” the comparisons between the two horror films, the pair revealed on tonight’s red carpet at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

“We have not. We have not seen it,” Form revealed. The comparison we know is what we did we sound, they did with sight, that’s all I know.”

“Is it scary?” asked Fuller. “Then we love the comparisons.”

Featuring John Krasinski in his directorial debut, A Quiet Place found its way to a 95% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans liked the movie substantially less on the review-aggregating site, tallying an 83% Audience Score.

In comparison, Bird Box received similar scores in both categories — 64% on the Tomatometer and 62% for an Audience Score.

While it’s hard to compare the two in box office hauls — as Bird Box was released as a Netflix original, after all — A Quiet Place did pretty well compared to other horror movies theatrically released last year. Grossing just under $341 million worldwide, the Krasinksi-helmed film hauled in $188m domestically against its small $17m budget.

The highest grossing horror movie of the year, A Quiet Place bested films like The Meg ($145m), The Nun ($145m), and The First Purge ($69m). Between the optimistic response and an above-average box office for a horror flick, Paramount has already pulled the trigger on a sequel. According to Krasinski, his follow-up won’t follow the typical format of a traditional sequel.

“Why I had this little idea that’s now gotten bigger is most sequels are about a villain returning or a hero returning, and you have to build this entire world around just the idea that I have a hero or a villain,” Krasinski told Collider. “That’s a lot, and I think that’s where a lot of sequels go wrong because as much as you love that hero or villain, the entire thing is fabricated just to make that person work. [With A Quiet Place 2], we have the world.”

Bird Box is now available for streaming on Netflix. A Quiet Place is available digitally and on home media.