New Clip From Rabid Remake Revealed

Years after the project was initially announced, the remake of David Cronenberg‘s Rabid from directors Jen and Sylvia Soska is finally being made available to fans this Friday, with a new clip celebrating the film’s release in select theaters, On Demand, and on Digital HD. Keeping in the spirit of the original 1977 film, the above clip confirms that the Soskas spared no expense when it came to delivering audiences a truly gruesome experience, with an encounter between a nurse and a patient likely being just a hint of what the full film contains. See Rabid in select theaters, On Demand, and on Digital HD beginning on Friday, December 13th.

In the film, aspiring fashion designer Rose Miller (Laura Vandervoort, Jigsaw) has her dreams turned into a nightmarish reality when a freak accident leaves her horribly disfigured. After receiving a miracle procedure involving an experimental skin graft from the mysterious Burroughs Clinic, Rose is transformed into the beauty of her dreams. But nothing comes without a cost and Rose begins to feel terrifying side effects that tear at her last threads of sanity. What price will Rose have to pay to have everything she ever wanted? It may just cost her her humanity.

Much like Cronenberg, the Soska sisters hail from Canada and have delivered audiences all manner of mayhem in their films, with this project seeming like the perfect blend of source material and filmmakers.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be re-imagining David’s 1977 body horror classic, Rabid, with such incredible support behind us,” the duo shared back when the project was announced. “We are not fans of soulless remakes as seems to be the trend these days as they disrespect the fans and the original body of work. Our Rabid is a continuation of the thoughts and conversation David started with his original piece and modernized through a female perspective. This film will truly honor not only the original but Cronenberg’s entire body of work.”

Much like the directors, Vandervoort is also passionate about the project, having a deep love of horror throughout her life.

“I grew up loving horror movies and psychological thrillers. Hitchcock was my everything growing up,” Vandervoort previously shared with ComicBook.com. “I guess I don’t get overly scared easily, although my friends would say differently. When I watch horror movies with them, I cover my eyes, but I love the thrill. I guess being on the set of Jigsaw, I was a fan of the Saw franchise already. I was more excited to be there.”

