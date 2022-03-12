Reed’s Point: Trailer for Jersey Devil Monster Movie Released

Uncork’d Entertainment has released a trailer for Reed’s Point, an upcoming indie horror movie that centers on two survivors of an RV crash who find themselves dealing with the legend of the Jersey Devil. For a cryptid with a lot of pop culture exposure — it’s got a Bruce Springsteen song and an NHL team named for it — the creature has surprisingly little going on in the horror space, so director Dale Fabrigar takes on the mythology in a horror movie blended with a psychological thriller. This one takes place on the one-year anniversary of their crash, and sees the pair lost in the woods.

Here’s how ComicBook’s resident horror expert, Patrick Cavanaugh, broke down the Devil recently:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Admittedly, most people have heard of the “Jersey Devil,” especially given that New Jersey named their NHL team after the creature, but what many people aren’t aware of is that, rather than being some supernatural specter, the creature’s origins are somewhat more terrestrial in nature. As the legend goes, Jane Leeds became pregnant with her 13th child, cursing the unborn baby as being “the Devil,” with the child’s birth in 1735 seeing it transform from a normal, human child into a beast with hooves, wings, and a goat’s head. The beast flew out the chimney and into the night, supposedly haunting the Pine Barrens of southern New Jersey ever since. The creature has been sighted countless times over the centuries, with a string of hundreds of reported encounters occurring across the state of New Jersey in January of 1909. While the Jersey Devil is to blame for sightings of seemingly tangible creatures in the woods, there is little evidence to support the beast ever existing.

You can see the trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

REED’S POINT is psychological-thriller/creature-feature that tells of Sarah and Alex, two survivors of an RV crash near the New Jersey Pine Barrens. On the anniversary of the accident, Sarah and Alex drive to Reed’s Point to investigate the crash site. Things go downhill quickly as they find themselves stuck in the woods unsure of who they can trust and questioning if monsters really do exist.

Written by Tricia Aurand, Suzanne DeLaurentiis and Sandy Lo, and directed by Dale Fabrigar (D-Railed), Reed’s Point stars Sasha Anne, Julia Kelly, Evan Adams, Madison Ekstrand, Anthony Jensen, Joseph Almani, Lanett Tachel, and veteran actor Joe Estevez (Soultaker, No Code of Conduct)

ON DIGITAL AND DVD APRIL 12

