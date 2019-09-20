Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell Confirmed for Blu-ray Next Month With 4-Part Documentary

Rob Zombie’s latest film, 3 From Hell, was released in theaters this week for a three-night only event. If you missed out on the horror film’s limited release, you won’t have to wait much longer to catch the movie at home. According to Bloody Disgusting, the previous rumors that 3 From Hell will be released next month are, in fact, true. 3 From Hell will be arriving on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital), Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, Digital, and On-Demand starting October 15th from Lionsgate. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live now.

The special features are set to include an audio commentary Rob Zombie as well as a featurette titled “To Hell and Back: The Making of 3 From Hell,” which is a 4-part documentary available on the 4K and Blu-ray only. However, Part 1 will be available on the DVD. The 3 From Hell 4K and Blu-ray discs will also feature an unrated cut, which promises to be “even more sadistic and terrifying than the theatrical version of the film.”

Unfortunately, 3 From Hell was not met with the best response from critics. Currently, the film stands at 42% on Rotten Tomatoes, but that’s a significant jump from yesterday’s 25%. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh gave it a 2 out of 5, saying you’ll be “sorely disappointed” if you’re looking for something fresh. However, “if you’re hoping to get their signature sadism, macabre wisecracks, and inventive insults, Zombie and the rest of the crew make good on those hopes.” You can read the full review here.

3 From Hell continues Zombie’s trilogy after House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, and sees the return of Bill Moseley (Otis), Sheri Moon Zombie (Baby), and Sid Haig (Captain Spaulding). The first film in the trilogy focused on a family abducting and torturing a group of travelers. The follow-up film took Otis, Baby, and Captain Spaulding on the road to continue wreaking havoc. The second movie’s finale seemingly saw the death of the trio, but 3 From Hell confirms that they survived the ordeal and will stand trial for their crimes.

In addition to the original cast, 3 From Hell will also feature Richard Brake, Danny Trejo, Kevin Jackson, Wade Williams, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Clint Howard, Pancho Moler, Emilio Rivera, Daniel Roebuck, David Ury, Sean Whalen, Austin Stoker, Dee Wallace, Bill Oberst Jr., Richard Riehle, Dot-Marie Jones, and Tom Papa.

3 From Hell will be available for home-viewing on October 15th.

