Rob Zombie Confirms Official 3 From Hell Trailer Arriving Monday

After a long wait, horror fans will finally get their first glimpse of Rob Zombie‘s newest film, 3 From Hell, next week. The director recently took to Instagram to share that the film’s first official trailer (not a teaser!) will be released on Monday, July 15th. The new movie will continue his trilogy after House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, and will see the return of Bill Moseley (Otis), Sheri Moon Zombie (Baby), and Sid Haig (Captain Spaulding)

“This is it! The full official trailer. The real deal… not a teaser. The wait is over !!!!,” Zombie wrote.

Many fans commented on the post, excited to finally get a real glimpse at the highly-anticipated horror film:

“Can’t wait to see it. I love your movies,” @darinbrooks6666 replied.

“You know everyone is psyched! I’m sure they’re all sorry for giving you such a hassle after the teaser. Right everyone? Keep on rockin’ and makin’ kick ass horror flicks!,” @keenernov wrote.

“Cannot wait for this!!,” @the.night.he.came.home added.

When it comes to 3 From Hell, Zombie promises an experience different from the first two films.

“The second was so different to the first one, and I wanted the third one to be different yet again,” he told Metal Hammer. “If you’re just retreading the same movie for a profit, that’s a bummer.”

The director also wrote on Instagram that the movie was going to be “f***ing awesome”

The first film in the trilogy, House of 1000 Corpses, focused on a family abducting and torturing a group of travelers. The follow-up film, The Devil’s Rejects, took Otis, Baby, and Captain Spaulding on the road to continue wreaking havoc. The second movie’s finale seemingly saw the death of the trio, but 3 From Hell confirms that they survived the ordeal and will stand trial for their crimes.

3 From Hell is expected to be released sometime in 2019.