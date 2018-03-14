Rob Zombie Officially Begins Filming ‘Devil’s Rejects’ Sequel

Rob Zombie is at it again! The musician-turned-horror filmmaker has officially started filming his follow-up to 2005’s The Devil’s Rejects.

Back in October, it was reported that Zombie had plans to direct a sequel to Devil’s Rejects, and that the film could potentially begin shooting as early as March. This confused some fans however, as the ending of the first film seemed to result in the deaths of Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig), Otis (Bill Moseley), and Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today, Zombie revealed not only that the report was accurate, but that filming is now underway. The director posted a picture of his chair from the set, which featured the title of the new movie, Three From Hell.

“It’s all true,” Zombie wrote in the Instagram post. “Day One shooting Three From Hell! The murder and madness continues.”

So, right off the bat there are a couple of things to notice here. First of all, the post confirms that at least Sheri Moon Zombie and Bill Moseley will be reprising their roles, as Zombie hashtagged their names at the end of his message. Sid Haig isn’t mentioned here, but the title Three From Hell indicates that all of the Rejects will likely be back.

The second, and arguably more important thing to note here is what the title could mean for the movie. As Bloody Disgusting noted in their write-up about the film, Zombie may be taking a turn toward the supernatural with these characters. Since all three characters died at the end of the first film, some kind of force would have had to send them back to the land of the living.

It’s unclear at this point when Three From Hell could be released, though a safe bet would be sometime late this year or early 2019.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!