Rob Zombie Promises ‘Three From Hell’ is “Almost Finished,” Shares New Look

Horror fans have been anxiously awaiting news about the production of 3 From Hell, the new movie from Rob Zombie that will continue his trilogy after House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects. In January, it was initially reported that Zombie had completed the film, but a few days later the director clarified that he still wasn’t quite finished. Now, Zombie has provided fans with another update and it sounds like the movie is nearly complete.

“Well, boils and ghouls 3 FROM HELL is almost finished. I know it seems like we’ve been working on this forever, but it must be perfect,” he wrote.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, grateful for the director’s update.

“Ugh I’m so excited!!!,” @cannabitch6 replied.

“Nothing worth doing ever happened quick, for me. Can’t wait to see the it,” @nexusinyou added.

“Take your time @robzombieofficial you cannot rush art. Super excited to see this film,” @_adidasonmyfeet23 wrote.

When it comes to 3 From Hell, Zombie promises an experience different from the first two films.

“The second was so different to the first one, and I wanted the third one to be different yet again,” told Metal Hammer. “If you’re just retreading the same movie for a profit, that’s a bummer.”

The director also wrote on Instagram that the movie was going to be ” f***ing awesome”

The first film in the trilogy, House of 1000 Corpses, focused on a family abducting and torturing a group of travelers. The follow-up film, The Devil’s Rejects, took Otis (Bill Moseley), Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie), and Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig) on the road to continue wreaking havoc. The second movie’s finale seemingly saw the death of the trio, but 3 From Hell confirms that they survived the ordeal and will stand trial for their crimes.

Are you excited for Zombie’s next movie? Tell us in the comments!

Three From Hell is expected to be released sometime in 2019.

