Rob Zombie's Munsters Reboot Reveals First Look at New Costumes

Production on Rob Zombie's reboot of the hit horror-sitcom The Munsters is getting close to the start of production. The filmmaker and super-fan has taken to social media to show off a first look at the new wardrobe that Herman, Lily, and Grandpa will wear in the new movie. "Things are really heating up in the wardrobe department here in Budapest. Here are a few quick glimpses," Zombie wrote. This marks the latest tease from the set of the new film from Zombie and his crew, having previously teased the blueprints for the iconic family home on Mockingbird Lane and more.

Though a Rob Zombie reboot of this family-friendly property may not seem like a good match, the rocker turned filmmaker being best known for hard-R horror films, but Zombie has been a long-time fan of The Munsters and has spoken about his love of the classic series for years. He even recorded a commentary for the feature film Munster, Go Home! for a recent Blu-ray release from Scream Factory. Radio host Howard Stern even said back in 2010 that Rob Zombie "has seen every Munsters episode at least 17 times." Given that that interview was over a decade ago, it's probably a fair guess that the number has increased since then.

News that Zombie is finally getting to work on The Munsters was reported earlier this summer with Zombie himself sharing the news on social media.

"Attention Boils and Ghouls! The rumors are true!" Zombie wrote on Instagram in June. "My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress."

Earlier this month, Zombie's wife Sheri Moon Zombie updated that the crew was still in pre-production and actively scouting locations for filming on the project.

It's unclear what tone Rob Zombie's The Munsters will take either, especially while the majority of his work as a filmmaker hasn't been comedic in nature. Ranging from films like House of 1000 Corpses and The Lords of Salem, only the 2009 animated movie The Haunted World of El Superbeasto and his faux-trailer for Grindhouse, Werewolf Women of the SS, have had their tongue in their cheek. That said, Zombie's intense love for The Munsters property should have many eager to see what his take on the material would be as it's no doubt been something he's considered for years.

Airing for just two seasons with 70 episodes in the 1960s, The Munsters combined classic monster movie motifs with sitcoms. It would go on to spawn several movies after its conclusion, with TV movies following decades later. A previous attempt at reviving it for TV happened back in 2012 with Hannibal's Bryan Fuller producing a pilot for the series titled Mockingbird Lane.

