Roku Bringing More Quibi Horror Shows Back From the Dead

Roku is bringing more Qubi horror shows to the platform after the app closed up shop. The streaming platform is making the most of those Quibi Originals that continue to sit out there in the ether. This week they announced plans to have “Freak Out Fridays” every week in October. Titles like 50 States of Fright, When The Streetlights Go On and The Expecting are all headed to Roku this month. Sam Raimi is the executive producer of 50 States and his horror anthology series will be sure to provide some scares. On October 8th, When The Streetlights Go On covers the story of a suburban double homicide in 1995. American Psycho alum Mary Harron’s The Expecting chronicles a sci-fi tale of a darkly ominous pregnancy. You can catch all of these and more on The Roku Channel, accessible on all sorts of devices.

In a previous statement, Quibi’s founder Jeffrey Katzenberg talked about the content’s new home on Roku. “The most creative and imaginative minds in Hollywood created groundbreaking content for Quibi that exceeded our expectations. We are thrilled that these stories, from the surreal to the sublime, have found a new home on the Roku Channel,” he explained. The company also discussed the change on their blog.

“Today, we’re very excited to announce that we’re expanding The Roku Channel’s library with shows from some of today’s biggest entertainers. How, you ask? By bringing Quibi’s ground-breaking entertainment directly to The Roku Channel in 2021! The Roku Channel will soon be home to Emmy-nominated and popular shows, such as #FreeRayshawn, Chrissy’s Court, Die Hart, Dummy, Flipped, Most Dangerous Game, Punk’d, Reno 911!, Survive, and more, featuring stars including, Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, Liam Hemsworth, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Richie, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, and many others.”

“Content from Quibi, the home for movie quality original entertainment from today’s biggest stars, is moving to The Roku Channel. In 2021, the quick bites and big stories made famous on Quibi will be available to stream on The Roku Channel, giving you access to hundreds of hours of new content. More importantly, all of this amazing content will be available to you for free. Plus, you’ll be able to watch content wherever you can watch The Roku Channel.”

