Rotten Tomatoes Launches New “Scare Central” Hub for Halloween

Rotten Tomatoes has become one of the top sources for movie fans as the site’s main draw is sharing a film’s average scores from both critics and audiences. However, that’s not all Rotten Tomatoes has to offer. There’s plenty to check out from the site, including their own channel, which you can currently find on The Roku Channel, Peacock, XUMO TV, and Samsung TV Plus. This week, the site announced a new “Scare Central” hub in honor of Halloween.

“To help get audiences in the spirit for the most frightening time of the year, Rotten Tomatoes returns with its annual Scare Central hub, which houses all of your favorite horror content leading up to Halloween,” the site explains. “This year’s hub contains updated guides to the Best Horror Movies of All Time, Rotten Horror Movies We Love, Scariest Movies of All Time, Worst Horror Movies of All Time, and more.” The site has also put together some new lists, including the “Ultimate Horror Movie Bracket,” “2021 Halloween TV Guide,” “Horror Movies Inspired By True Events,” “Horror Movies Directed by Women,” and “Upcoming Horror Movies We Can’t Wait to See.”

The Rotten Tomatoes OTT Channel will also feature some exciting video content, including RT Essentials, which will share a look at the best scream queens, horror killers, the Halloween films, horror and Sci-Fi TV, and more. Countdown will showcase the best horror remakes as well as the spookiest animated movies for kids and feature everything from the scariest horror movies to the worst horror movies. Viewers can also “test their knowledge of the horror movies, horror tv shows, family-friendly Halloween fare and Tim Burton movies on Trailer Trivia.” There’s also Vs, which will pit some of the biggest horror films against each other. You can also expect some interviews from the cast of Halloween Kills.

More content is expected to be annouced as the month goes on.

As for Halloween Kills, the movie hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th. As of September 2021, Peacock Premium is priced at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported tier and $9.99 per month for ad-free Peacock Premium Plus. If you haven’t signed up for Peacock yet, you can try it out here. The next installment to the franchise, Halloween Ends, is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on October 14th, 2022.