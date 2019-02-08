Ryan Murphy Hints at ‘Scream Queens’ Revival

Ryan Murphy has helmed many television shows, but one series that was taken from us too soon was the campy horror/comedy, Scream Queens, which had a two season run on FOX from 2015 to 2016.

After being cancelled, fans assumed that’d be the last we’d see of the fiery Chanels and their constant murderous mix-ups. However, thanks to a recent Instagram post from Murphy, we have hope that the show might return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So many people recently have been asking me about rebooting or continuing SCREAM QUEENS (RIP, taken too soon). Emma, Billie, Lea and I have mused on it, but question: should it be a six episode limited? A catch up movie? Who should I bring back? Would love your thoughts. So many questions….,” he wrote.

To make matters even more exciting, Emma Roberts and Lea Michele both commented on the post. Roberts played the queen bee, Chanel Oberlin, in the series while Michele portrayed the weirdo, Hester Ulrich AKA Chanel #6, who was always wearing a neck brace and calling everyone “mom.”

“Long live Chanel,” Roberts wrote.

“Long live Hester,” Michele added.

Scream Queens had a star-studded cast, and audiences would be thrilled to see any of the OGs return. In addition to Roberts and Michele, the series starred Billie Lourd, Abigail Breslin, Keke Palmer, and Jamie Lee Curtis. The series also featured Ariana Grande, Glenn Powell, John Stamos, Nick Jonas, Taylor Lautner, Oliver Hudson, Kirstie Alley, and Niecy Nash. Basically, the cast alone proves it deserves a second chance.

The show was considered a “semi-anthology” series with The Chanels being terrorized by a serial killer at their college in the first season and at a hospital in the second. While the second season admittedly took a bit of a dip from the first, we’re confident that Murphy could turn it around if given another chance.

Many people were quick to respond to his post’s questions, mostly asking for the big names to return to the series. While many of the above stars died in the show, it would be easy for Murphy to bring them back.

Some commenters even suggested a crossover with American Horror Story which would be equal parts bizarre and amazing. Some might say Roberts’ Chanel is too similar to her AHS character, Madison Montgomery, but those who pay close attention know that Madison had more depth and redeemable qualities. Either way, Sarah Paulson is proof that an actor can play multiple characters at one time in a Murphy series.

What do you think about Scream Queens potentially coming back? Who would you like to see return? Tell us in the comments (or go comment on Ryan Murphy‘s post)!

The first two seasons of Scream Queens are currently streaming on Hulu.