Salem’s Lot: First Official Looks at New Stephen King Adaptation Released

Warner Brothers settled increasing uncertainty Tuesday, revealing it would release Salem’s Lot after all. Originally meant as a theatrical release, it was revealed late last year the film was being bumped to Max. Then, with no news at all being released, fans of the Stephen King classic found themselves worried given the studio’s process of vaulting finished films to use them as tax writeoffs.

Ahead of a teaser or full-length trailer, the Lewis Pullman vehicle found itself the subject of an extensive Vanity Fair profile on Tuesday, where the film’s first look images were released.

Although the film is going straight to streaming, director Gary Dauberman says it evokes the feeling of a drive-in creature feature.

“It’s this crazy sugar-high of a scene. I thought, ‘Yeah, this is what this is. This is a drive-in movie,’” Dauberman told the magazine of a scene largely inspired by the first-edition cover of King’s novel. “As with most horror movies, I think audiences really elevate the experience. So I think getting as many people as you can cram on the couch would be my preferred way to watch this.”

Dauberman directs from a script he wrote while the picture is produced by James Wan’s Atomic Monster. The film is set to star Lewis Pullman in the picture’s lead role. Other Salem’s Lot cast members that have been confirmed include Makenzie Leigh (Gotham, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk) as Susan Norton, Alfre Woodard (Marvel’s Luke Cage) as Dr. Cody, Bill Camp (Joker) as Matthew Burke, Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones) as Richard Straker, Jordan Preston Carter (DMZ) as Mark Petrie, Spencer Treat Clark (Unbreakable) as Mike Ryerson, plus John Benjamin Hickey (Gossip Girl) as Father Callahan, with Nicholas Crovetti (Big Little Lies) as Danny Glick, and Cade Woodward as Ralph Glick.

Salem’s Lot is set to hit Max this October. The original two-part series can be rented wherever movies are sold.