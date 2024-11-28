Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares I Know What You Did Last Summer Set Photo

Sarah Michelle Gellar knows what you did last summer. The actress posted a photo from the set of the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel on Instagram on Wednesday night. In the caption, she joked: “Scooby-Doo 3 coming soon…”

The photo didn’t reveal much, but it showed the back of a folding chair with the I Know What You Did Last Summer logo printed on it. Other than that, it was just a picture of the inside of a black tent filled with filming equipment. Gellar is not working on the belated sequel as far as we know, but she is married to star Freddie Prinze Jr. and friends with director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Gellar was one of the stars of the 1997 original I Know What You Did Last Summer, but – spoiler warning – her character Helen Shivers didn’t survive until the end. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Gellar confirmed that she wouldn’t be reprising her role, saying: “I am dead.” However, she said that she will be on set and will be involved in the production in an “unofficial” capacity – mostly because of her closeness with the cast and crew.

“My best friend [Robinson] is directing it, so we joke that I have an unofficial job, which is I am continuity,” she said. “So I’m always the one telling her, ‘Well, that would happen, or that wouldn’t happen with those characters,’ so I do have kind of an unofficial job title.”

I Know What You Did Last Summer started as a novel written by Lois Duncan. The original 1997 movie got a sequel the following year titled I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, and later a direct-to-video sequel in 2006 titled I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer. In 2021, Prime Video hosted a TV series adaptation with an all-new cast of teenagers. This new movie will reunite Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt – the two cast members whose characters have survived their adventures so far.

The new movie is written by Jeff Howard, Sam Lansky, Leah McKendrick and Robinson, and original producer Neal H. Moritz is returning. Other stars include Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Haur-King, Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Austin Nichols and Gabbriette. It is slated for release on July 18, 2025. In the meantime, the original I Know What You Did Last Summer is streaming now on Peacock in the U.S.