American Horror Story Star Sarah Paulson Reacts to JK Rowling’s Transphobic Tweets

JK Rowling has been a hot topic on social media since the Harry Potter author took to Twitter last night with a series of transphobic tweets. It all began when Rowling shared an article titled "Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate." The author shared the article, saying, “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” This isn't the first time the author has posted anti-trans rhetoric, and this time the backlash was vast. The tweets caused Harry Potter star Katie Leung to share a thread of links on ways to help the Black trans community, and she wasn't the only celebrity to speak out. American Horror Story's Sarah Paulson, who is an out queer woman, shared a lot of posts last night in response to Rowling's.

“This woman is complete scum. Shut the f**k up you transphobic f**k. You don’t know or love any trans people if you won’t even acknowledge their existence. Thanks for ruining the books of my childhood. Just stop talking. We know you’re a TERF. You don’t need to keep doing this,” @benjaminokeefe tweeted. “Word. Goodnight and shut up @jk_rowling,” Paulson replied. “The fact that one of the world’s wealthiest women logs onto twitter on a regular basis to whine about being 'erased' by trans people... girl get a f**king hobby. buy an island for you and your little transmisogynist friends and leave us all in peace. My god,” @tywrent posted. “Oh yes. YES YESSSSSSS,” Paulson replied.

During one of Rowling’s tweets, she wrote, “I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans.” People obviously took issue with the “if,” and @franklinleonard replied with a gif of Anger from Inside Out to which Paulson replied, “I didn’t know there was a gif of the exact thing that happened to my brain when I read it.” Paulson also retweeted this thread from @iSmashFizzle: “Wow @jk_rowling, I see that you follow me, and that makes me feel bad, so I'm going to help you. Here are all the places I could think of where you can start donating your immense wealth like immediately." You can check out all the tweets below:

Wow @jk_rowling, I see that you follow me, and that makes me feel bad, so I'm going to help you. Here are all the places I could think of where you can start donating your immense wealth like immediately: — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) June 7, 2020

I didn’t know there was a gif of the exact thing that happened to my brain when I read it — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) June 7, 2020

Oh yes. YES YESSSSSSS https://t.co/0yxK7jtsRv — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) June 7, 2020

In other Sarah Paulson news, it was revealed at the beginning of the year that she would be returning to American Horror Story next season. Unfortunately, season 10 has been postponed to 2021.

