New Sasquatch Documentary Series Coming to Hulu From Mark and Jay Duplass

✖

In 1967, Roger Patterson and Robert "'Bob" Gimlin claimed to have captured footage of an ape-like creature in Northern California, helping popularize the legend of "Bigfoot," with the creature going on to become the most famous cryptid in North America in subsequent decades. The creature has been the subject of a number of investigations, with filmmakers Mark and Jay Duplass producing the new documentary series Sasquatch for Hulu, which will investigate a specific incident in which the creature was blamed for multiple deaths. The new three-part series comes from Lorena director Joshua Rofé and is expected to debut on the service this spring.

Deadline notes that Sasquatch "investigates rumors of a bizarre 25-year-old triple homicide said to be the work of a mythical creature."

While the Patterson-Gimlin footage is assuredly the most famous footage of the beast, like any evidence of mythical monsters, the authenticity of the film has been debated ever since it debuted. Both Patterson and Gimlin regularly denied that the footage was a hoax, though Gimlin has admitted that, while he denies taking part in any hoax, he couldn't rule out Patterson having masterminded the entire encounter.

The Patterson-Gimlin footage has been analyzed and scrutinized for years, with various analysts attempting to use high-tech equipment to set the record straight on the 60-second film. Despite experts being able to clean up and stabilize the footage, as well as enthusiasts crafting costumes that resemble the creature seen in the footage and replicating its stride and gait to the best of their ability, the results have been inconclusive.

This footage might be the most well-known "evidence" of the creature, but reports of such a beast date back decades before its debut.

With the figure often being described as a bipedal beast covered in dark brown or black hair, whose height ranges between six and nine feet, a variety of creatures from around the world could mistakenly be perceived as the cryptid. While grizzly bears and even Native American leaders had earned the nickname "Bigfoot" all the way back to the 1800s, the use of such a moniker for a large, bipedal creature found in North American woods wasn't popularized until the mid-20th century.

Sightings of Bigfoot are reported across the country, though most of them come from California, Oregon, and Washington, due to their dense forests.

Stay tuned for details on Sasquatch.

Are you looking forward to the series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!