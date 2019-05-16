Chris Rock to Reboot the Saw Franchise for Lionsgate

Yes, you read that headline correctly. Legendary comedian and actor Chris Rock, known for being truly hilarious on stage and in front of a camera, is teaming up with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures to reboot the Saw horror franchise. Seriously, this isn’t a joke in any way, and we didn’t just choose to move April Fool’s Day ahead a month. This is happening.

The announcement came through on Thursday morning, saying that Rock wrote a story for a new Saw that will be adapted by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolherg. Rock is set to executive produce the movie and it’ll hit theaters on October 23, 2020. Darren Lynn Bousman is set to direct the film, with Mark Burg and Oren Koules producing. Original creators James Wan and Leigh Whannel will serve as executive producers, along with Daniel Heffner.

“When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins-off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in,” said Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake. “Saw is one of the highest grossing horror franchises of all-time and it’s one of Lionsgate’s most successful film series. This upcoming film will still be as mind bending and intense as all the previous Saw films. Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision and passion for this classic horror franchise.”

“I’ve been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004,” said Rock. “I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

“Chris wants to put his own spin on the Saw franchise in the way Eddie Murphy put a completely fresh perspective on buddy-cop films with 48 Hours. This new Saw is going to be an event film in the making for horror fans. It will have all of the twists and turns and hardcore layers that our fans expect directed by one of the masters of the craft, Darren Lynn Bousman. We can’t wait to get started,” said Burg and Koules.

