Scream Directors Weigh in on Which Killers Played Ghostface in Each Scene

In the original Scream, it was revealed that one reason it was difficult to determine the killer was because there were actually two people responsible for the killings, with the most recent installment in the series embracing a similar formula. With both that original film and this most recent installment, once audiences discover the identities of the killers, they retroactively look at each key scene and sequence to try to determine who was the person in the Ghostface disguise, with directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and producer Chad Villela recently addressing who was responsible for the film’s various deaths. The new Scream is in theaters now.

WARNING: Spoilers below for the new Scream

In the finale of Scream, audiences learn that Amber (Mikey Madison) and Richie (Jack Quaid) are the minds behind the murders, with Amber’s family moving into the home of Stu Macher inspiring her to learn more about the mayhem that unfolded there in the original film. This led her to meeting Richie online, as he was a fervent fan of the Stab franchise, which was based on the killings that unfolded in Woodsboro, resulting in the pair orchestrating this film’s murders in hopes of inspiring stronger Stab sequels.

The filmmakers noted that there is a more specific outline of who committed each crime, with Amber being behind more of the actual assaults.

“We have a bit of a roadmap,” Gillett confirmed with Collider. “With the exception of the opening, which we think you could say was both of them, it’s mostly Amber. She’s f-cking crazy!”

Part of what made it so surprising that they were the killers was how little they interacted in the actual film, while other installments saw a closer connection between the murderers.

Gillett went on to detail the process of determining who pulled off each crime, explaining, “We had separate conversations with Jack and Mikey, and then we had a conversation with them together and we kind of built out the off-screen relationship that was working and motivating them and their plan. One of the things that we liked to talk about is that the Richie character thinks that it was all his idea. It’s actually probably Amber’s idea and she’s kind of been leading from behind. And we just love that that makes Richie just one of the most pathetic characters at the end of the day, that he doesn’t really want to get his hands dirty and do the gross stuff. He wants to intellectualize it all and Amber’s like, ‘F-ck it. I’ll break eggs!’”

