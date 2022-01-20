Scream Filmmakers Address Whether They Would Return for a Ghostface Sequel

Some horror fans had assumed that a fifth entry into the Scream franchise would have served as a way to wrap up the events of the franchise and Ghostface’s exploits, but audiences who have seen the latest entry know that some chapters were closed yet all-new characters’ journeys might only be getting started, with directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin sharing just how happy they would be to return for a sixth film. The pair also noted that writers of this film James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick already have some plans in mind for a follow-up, with the directors already aware of the potential future the franchise is expected to explore. The new Scream is in theaters now.

“We know that Guy and Jamie have a really great idea for where this saga goes, and I can say that we had such an amazing time making this one,” Gillett recently confirmed to Entertainment Weekly. “From start to finish, it was just like a dream come true, and if they’d have us back, we’d do it in a heartbeat.”

Throughout the history of the series, the events of Scream have focused on Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, initially due to her mother causing the separation of Billy Loomis’ parents. Billy (Skeet Ulrich) then enlisted the help of Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard) to commit a series of murders to explore their more violent tendencies, with their plan allowing them to pin all the murders on Sidney’s father. Subsequent films have featured a variety of motives for the crimes, with the first four films all having some sort of connection to Sidney.

While Campbell and other series regulars Courteney Cox and David Arquette returned to the franchise to reprise their roles of Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley, respectively, the events of this film largely shift focus away from this trio and to a new group of victims. Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) is the first victim who is attacked, but in a surprise as compared to other opening scenes in the series, Tara survived the encounter with the mysterious Ghostface. Her estranged sister Sam (Melissa Barrera) returned to Woodsboro, with subsequent murders all surrounding the two of them.

Based on who did and didn’t survive this latest film, there’s a lot of potential to shift the focus away from the legacy characters entirely and have future films lean more heavily into a new group of survivors, but there are currently no confirmed plans for another film in the series.

