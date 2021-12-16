Discovery+’s New Shock Docs to Explore the Real-Life Origins of Scream Series

No matter what horror directors might be able to accomplish with their films, sometimes no fictional stories can compare to real-world horrors, with some filmmakers even finding ways to draw inspiration from the real world to inspire their tales of terror. While the events of the Scream franchise are largely fictional, there were bits of truth in the initial premise that were borrowed from true-life events, with the upcoming installment of discovery+’s Shock Docs aiming to uncover what really drove a man to kill eight victims. Scream: The True Story will debut on the streaming service on January 14, 2022.

Per press release, “Do you like scary movies? Scream may be one of the most successful horror movie franchises of all time, but the real fright lies in its terrifyingly true roots — the horrific story of serial killer Danny Rolling, aka The Gainesville Ripper. Now, just in time for the release of the newest Scream movie, Scream: The True Story, the latest installment in the Shock Docs series, delves into the real-life horror of a murderer who believed he was possessed by a demon and whose gruesome crime spree inspired the blockbuster film.Launching Friday, January 14, 2022 on discovery+, the docu-special — through a groundbreaking paranormal investigation, archival media, and expert interviews — takes a closer look at the alleged diabolical forces involved and whether Rolling’s spirit still lurks in the shadows.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Beginning in 1989, Danny Rolling stalked and murdered eight victims in Shreveport, Louisiana, and Gainesville, Florida, including five college students. Rolling claimed he was possessed by a demon named ‘Gemini’ when he committed his crimes; he was eventually convicted and executed in 2006. Now, paranormal investigator Steve Shippy and renowned psychic medium Cindy Kaza join forces to uncover the truth behind Rolling’s claims that a demon made him kill.

“Shippy and Kaza are the first to ever conduct a paranormal investigation at the campsite near the University of Florida campus from which Rolling stalked his victims, as well as inside his childhood home in Louisiana, where aggressive poltergeist activity plagues the current homeowners. Interviews with experts and those connected to the case, including Rolling’s ex-fiancée, reveal that evil has run in his family for generations. Shippy and Kaza are confronted by powerful malevolent energy during their intense investigation — could it be the demonic force that possessed Rolling, or is it the spirit of Rolling himself? Fearing for everyone’s safety, they call in a demonologist to conduct an exorcism and help battle off the evil forces.”

“We all know the Scream films, but the inspiration behind them is a terrifying true story that many don’t know,” Shippy shared in a statement. “As we began to peel back the layers, the investigation became more and more disturbing. There was a malicious, devious energy coming at us from every angle. It felt like pure evil.”

“This was one of the most intense and challenging experiences I’ve ever had,” Kaza added. “We made contact with a sinister presence, and it was definitely the most manipulative spirit that I have ever worked with. I felt like I was being messed with during the entire investigation. It shook me to my core.”

Scream: The True Story debuts on discovery+ on January 14, 2022, the same day the new Scream lands in theaters.

Are you looking forward to the new special? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!