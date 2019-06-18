Spend the Night at the Scream House This Halloween

In 1996, Wes Craven delivered audiences his meta-slasher Scream, which not only revived the teen slasher subgenre but also became a cultural phenomenon. While slashers seemingly ran their course throughout the ’80s, delivering viewers virtually every compelling formula imaginable, Craven’s take on the concept found a way to not only satirize the subgenre, but also deliver an effective installment into that category. The film inspired three sequels and a TV series, cementing “Ghostface” as one of the most iconic villains in history. The epic party featured in the original film’s final act might have turned into a disaster, but fans of the franchise can have a safer experience by attending a party on Halloween night at the Tomales, California filming location thanks to Screamoween.

Screamoween describes, “This beautiful mansion was used in the last act of the movie, Scream, which took 3 weeks to film, and the brilliantly directed and acted scenes that were filmed here carved their way into horror infamy! C’mon, everyone has seen Scream! The house is owned by a private citizen and sits in a gated complex in beautiful Tomales, California, right outside Santa Rosa. We have worked out a deal with the homeowner to host a Halloween party just for horror fans who want to experience what it’s like first-hand to step into this famous horror movie!”

Details of the event are as follows:

Tickets are extremely limited! Only 150 are available.

Attend a one-of-a-kind Halloween Bash​ hosted at the famous house used in Wes Craven’s 1996 classic horror movie, Scream.

Party all night! (6:00 p.m. PT – 4:00 a.m. PT)

Costumes are mandatory! Any costume, not just from Scream!

Food & Drink (both alcohol and non-alcohol) will be available for purchase all night at the house.

Movies on VHS in the living room!

Jiffy Pop on the stove!

Giveaways and other goodies!

Take endless selfies all around the house!

Make friends and be a part of an unforgettable Halloween night!

Wes Craven directed all four films in the series and passed away in 2015. His passing made it seem as though we wouldn’t be getting a new film in the series, though original stars have expressed interest in possibly returning to the franchise in some way.

“Yeah, absolutely. I would love to do that,” David Arquette shared with Slasher Radio at the notion of starring in another movie. “I think [Wes Craven would] still be a part of it in an incredible way. It would be like a tribute almost. Yeah, I think it would be really fun. I love everyone involved in it. Neve [Campbell] is such an anchor, and so incredible as an actress. I think there’s something there.”

Campbell, however, noted that she has a hard time imagining the series continuing without Craven.

“Well, ya know, I think it would be challenging… Wes Craven passed away… he was the reason those movies were so good,” Campbell shared with Kinowetter this summer. “I mean, obviously Kevin Williamson wrote brilliant scripts. But ya know, Wes was the heart of the thing. He was what kept the dynamic consistent. I think it would be difficult to work with another director.”

Head to Screamoween to get your tickets for the event.

