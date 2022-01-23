Scream Star Neve Campbell Didn’t Realize Who Sidney Was Married To

The fifth Scream movie hit theaters this month, and there are tons of easter eggs that reference the four movies that came before. Not only was a past Ghostface victim revealed to be alive, but some original Scream stars even had secret cameos. There was also a reference to a Scream 3 character that fans may have missed. During the movie, Dewey (David Arquette) calls Sidney (Neve Campbell) to update her on the latest Woodsboro murders. During the chat, Sidney mentions she has kids and a husband named Mark. Recently, Scream directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin revealed that it’s the same Mark who was played by Patrick Dempsey in Scream 3. During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Campbell admitted that she didn’t pick up on the fact that her husband was supposed to be Dempsey.

“To be honest, I didn’t even realize it,” Campbell shared with a laugh. “I’m being really honest. Yeah, Courteney [Cox] told me the other day; she was like, ‘No, Mark!’ And I was like, ‘Oh my god, of course!’ [Laughs.] I just knew I was happily married and had children, but for some reason, I didn’t put two and two together.”

When Entertainment Weekly asked the Scream directors if Mark was in fact Dempsey’s character, Bettenelli-Olpin confirmed, “Mark Kincaid! Mark Kincaid is Sid’s husband.” Gillett echoed these remarks, noting, “Yeah. It is. Officially on record!”

During another interview with Variety, Campell admitted she “still questions” one of the movie’s big deaths. Warning: Scream (2022) Spoilers Ahead! While Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers (Cox), and Dewey Riley all managed the survive the first four Scream movies, one of them didn’t make it out of the “requel” alive. Sadly, Dewey was killed, which was a big shock for fans as well as Campbell.

“I was devastated,” Campbell replied when asked about Dewey’s death. “I still have trouble wrapping my head around it. I still question whether it was the right choice because from what I’m hearing, there are a lot of fans who are really upset.” When asked if she discussed the decision with Cox and Arquette, she added, “We did. We were sad about it. Courteney had tried to tell the directors to shoot it both ways to give themselves the option because Wes [Craven] would do that sometimes when there were certain characters that were so beloved.”

Scream is now playing in theaters.