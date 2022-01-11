Scream Releases Final Trailer





Scream has a final trailer ahead of its January 14 release date in theaters. Fans have been wondering about the status of the film as it relates to the health situation outside, but Paramount is pressing onward. Some people will get a further sneak peek at the movie on January 13 as a part of a Q+A livestream as part of a fan event. As with most high-profile reimagining, Scream is playing with genre conventions and the series’ own DNA by bringing back some familiar faces along with the newcomers. Sadly, Wes Craven is not with us anymore, but this new entry from Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (V/H/S, Ready or Not) is prepared to bring all of those memories of the 90s and 2000s roaring back. You can check out the final trailer for the film down below:

This franchise is on its fifth installment, and the new directors have some big shoes to fill. Ghostface’s old adversaries Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox) and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) are all back for this new scare. Joining them in this cinematic nightmare are Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, and Mikey Madison. US Weekly talked to executive producer Kevin Williamson about this new Scream.

“It was always Scream 5 because it’s the fifth one. So I think we just threw that name out, but I don’t think they ever seriously were going to call it a Scream 5,” Williamson mused. “I don’t think anybody wanted to see the number five after something. You’d have to ask them — Paramount or whoever, but I think taking the 5 off and calling it Scream [works] because it’s brand new.”

Williamson added, “There’s the legacy cast, and how they infuse this new world and there’s this whole new generation and a new cast of characters that are extremely fun. I think it was a great cast. It’s an amazing group of kids and young talent and they’re very, very good. They pop off the screen, and now our Sidneys and our mature characters who enter into it, they’re the adults. It works really really well.”

Check out the synopsis for Scream down below:

“Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.”

