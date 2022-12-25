New Scream VI Poster Released

It may be Christmas, but that doesn't mean horror fans can't have fun, too. With Scream VI only a few months away, we've been seeing some exciting content from the upcoming installment of the beloved franchise. A new trailer teased the movie's move to New York, and fans are already concerned about their favorite characters. Today, the official Scream accounts on social media shared a new poster just for the holidays.

"What fun it is to slay tonight. #ScreamVI," @ScreamMovies tweeted. The fun holiday-in-New-York-themed poster even has a nod to the franchise within the franchise, Stab! You can check it out below:

Who Stars in Scream 6?

The new Scream is set to see the return of the fifth movie's newcomers Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), Mason Gooding (Chad), and Jenna Ortega (Tara) as well as Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere (Kirby) and first-timers Dermot Mulroney and Tony Revolori. The film will also feature longtime franchise star Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers. Sadly, Neve Campbell won't be returning to the Scream franchise for the first time since it began in 1996. It's been reported that Campbell will not be returning as Sidney Prescott due to a pay disagreement. In August, Campbell spoke with PEOPLE and opened up about the discrepancy in pay equality.

"I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years," Campbell told the magazine. "And as a woman in this business, I think it's really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued." She added, "I honestly don't believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man. And in my soul, I just couldn't do that. I couldn't walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that."

When Does Scream 6 Take Place?

Barrera recently spoke to the 20 Questions On Deadline podcast (via ScreenRant) and revealed when the sixth movie takes place.

"No, it's not [a big time jump] at all. It's almost directly after the last one. Basically, the amount of time that has passed between one movie and the other is the amount of time that has passed in Scream time," Barrera explained. The new movie is also leaving Woodsboro and heading to New York, which Barrera recently called a "more mortifying" setting.

Scream VI hits theaters on March 10, 2023.