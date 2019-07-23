Discovery Channel’s Shark Week Film Capsized: Blood in the Water Gets Teaser

The Discovery Channel was one of many networks to debut in the ’80s as cable channels began to thrive, delivering audiences a variety of nature-themed programming. It wasn’t until 1988 that the network cemented itself as a go-to network with its inaugural Shark Week, delivering viewers seven days of shows devoted to the fascinating fish. The annual event has grown more popular every year, allowing the network to get more ambitious with its programming. This year will see the debut of the network’s first scripted feature film, Capsized: Blood in the Water. The new film has gotten a trailer ahead of its Wednesday, July 31st premiere, which you can see above.

Capsized: Blood in the Water is based on the harrowing true story of an October 1982 shark encounters. After a yacht bound for Florida capsizes during an unexpected storm, its crew is left to drift for days in the chilling waters of the Atlantic where they become prey to a group of tiger sharks. With the hope of rescue dwindling, the crew must do everything in their power to survive as the sharks continue to hunt them.

Check out the full breakdown of programming below.

Sunday, July 28th:

8:00 p.m. ET – Expedition Unknown: Megalodon

9:00 p.m. ET – Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum.

11:00 p.m. ET – Shark After Dark

Monday, July 29th:

8:00 p.m. ET – Sharks of the Badlands

9:00 p.m. ET – Legend of Deep Blue

10:00 p.m. ET – The Sharks of Headstone Hell

11:00 p.m. ET – Shark After Dark

Tuesday, July 30th:

8:00 p.m. ET – Sharkwrecked: Crash Landing

9:00 p.m. ET – Laws of Jaws: Dangerous Waters

10:00 p.m. ET – Air Jaws Strikes Back

11:00 p.m. ET – Shark After Dark

Wednesday, July 31st

8:00 p.m. ET – Extinct or Alive: The Lost Shark

9:00 p.m. ET – Capsized: Blood in the Water

11:00 p.m. ET – Shark After Dark

Thursday, August 1st

8:00 p.m. ET – Return to Shark Island

9:00 p.m. ET – Great White Kill Zone: Guadalupe

10:00 p.m. ET – Monster Mako: Perfect Predator

11:00 p.m. ET – Shark After Dark

Friday, August 2nd:

8:00 p.m. ET – Isle of Jaws: Blood Brothers

9:00 p.m. ET – Andrew Mayne: Ghost Diver

10:00 p.m. ET – I Was Prey: Shark Week

Saturday, August 3rd

9:00 p.m. ET – Sharks Gone Wild 2

10:00 p.m. ET – Shark Week Immersion

Shark Week kicks off this Sunday, July 28th at 8:00.m. ET. Capsized: Blood in the Water debuts on Wednesday, July 31st at 9:00 p.m. ET.

