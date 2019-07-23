Discovery Channel’s Shark Week Film Capsized: Blood in the Water Gets Teaser

The Discovery Channel was one of many networks to debut in the ’80s as cable channels began to thrive, delivering audiences a variety of nature-themed programming. It wasn’t until 1988 that the network cemented itself as a go-to network with its inaugural Shark Week, delivering viewers seven days of shows devoted to the fascinating fish. The annual event has grown more popular every year, allowing the network to get more ambitious with its programming. This year will see the debut of the network’s first scripted feature film, Capsized: Blood in the Water. The new film has gotten a trailer ahead of its Wednesday, July 31st premiere, which you can see above.
Capsized: Blood in the Water is based on the harrowing true story of an October 1982 shark encounters. After a yacht bound for Florida capsizes during an unexpected storm, its crew is left to drift for days in the chilling waters of the Atlantic where they become prey to a group of tiger sharks. With the hope of rescue dwindling, the crew must do everything in their power to survive as the sharks continue to hunt them.
Sunday, July 28th:
8:00 p.m. ET – Expedition Unknown: Megalodon
9:00 p.m. ET – Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum.
11:00 p.m. ET – Shark After Dark
Monday, July 29th:
8:00 p.m. ET – Sharks of the Badlands
9:00 p.m. ET – Legend of Deep Blue
10:00 p.m. ET – The Sharks of Headstone Hell
11:00 p.m. ET – Shark After Dark
Tuesday, July 30th:
8:00 p.m. ET – Sharkwrecked: Crash Landing
9:00 p.m. ET – Laws of Jaws: Dangerous Waters
10:00 p.m. ET – Air Jaws Strikes Back
11:00 p.m. ET – Shark After Dark
Wednesday, July 31st
8:00 p.m. ET – Extinct or Alive: The Lost Shark
9:00 p.m. ET – Capsized: Blood in the Water
11:00 p.m. ET – Shark After Dark
Thursday, August 1st
8:00 p.m. ET – Return to Shark Island
9:00 p.m. ET – Great White Kill Zone: Guadalupe
10:00 p.m. ET – Monster Mako: Perfect Predator
11:00 p.m. ET – Shark After Dark
Friday, August 2nd:
8:00 p.m. ET – Isle of Jaws: Blood Brothers
9:00 p.m. ET – Andrew Mayne: Ghost Diver
10:00 p.m. ET – I Was Prey: Shark Week
Saturday, August 3rd
9:00 p.m. ET – Sharks Gone Wild 2
10:00 p.m. ET – Shark Week Immersion
Shark Week kicks off this Sunday, July 28th at 8:00.m. ET. Capsized: Blood in the Water debuts on Wednesday, July 31st at 9:00 p.m. ET.
