Shaun of the Dead Star Simon Pegg Says Fans Should "Move On" With Hopes for Sequel

Regardless of how much fans might love the original movie, Shaun of the Dead star Simon Pegg has offered yet another reminder that no one should hold out hope for a sequel ever moving forward. Luckily, fans were given two follow-up films that blended genres together and came from filmmaker Edgar Wright and co-starred Nick Frost, so even if we never got a direct continuation of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World's End helped create a trilogy of compelling adventures. As fans are known to do, we expect they'll keep asking for the direct sequel to happen, no matter how many times Pegg, Wright, or Frost shoot down those hopes.

"If I ever do an Instagram Live or whatever, people are always like, 'I need Shaun of the Dead 2 in my life,'" Pegg recalled to The Guardian. "And I'm like, 'No, you don't f-cking need Shaun of the Dead 2! The last thing you need is Shaun of the Dead 2! It's done. Move on!'"

Pegg is clearly joking about how fans should move on, but his reaction only confirms just how passionate fans are about the movie and how much they loved the characters and world, as they hope to return to it. Funnily enough, it's possible his own sense of humor and comments both he and Wright have made about the sequel that have seen fans really connect with the idea.

Shaun of the Dead served as a love letter to all of zombie cinema, but its title is a direct parody of George A. Romero's 1978 film Dawn of the Dead, the sequel to his 1968 Night of the Living Dead. Both Pegg and Wright have joked that, if they made a sequel, they would once again offer a parody title, though it would be a lampoon of Robert Rodriguez's From Dusk Till Dawn and be titled From Dusk Till Shaun.

Just a year ago, Pegg similarly joked how, even though his character survived, he was baffled that there was interest in a sequel, given how many of the characters didn't survive.

"It baffles me how there possibly could be a Shaun of the Dead 2, because most of the main characters are dead. One of them is a zombie, in a shed... which would be boring," Pegg joked with Soho House last July.

