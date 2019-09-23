Rob Zombie Shares Last Photo With Sid Haig and 3 From Hell Castmates

Earlier today, news broke that actor Sid Haig had died at the age of 80. Haig was best known for playing Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie‘s films The House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, and 3 From Hell. Zombie took to Instagram to share a tribute to Haig. Now he’s returned to social media to share a longer remembrance and Haig’s final photo with his co-stars. “Last night I received a phone call I was dreading from Bill Moseley,” Zombie writes. “He told me that our friend Sid Haig had died. It was shocking but unfortunately not unexpected. I’ve know for a long time how sick Sid was and what he was battling. Over the past year as I saw pictures of him still attending conventions I thought perhaps he had beat it, but last week when he returned to the hospital I feared the worst.

“Sid and I had a long talk on the day that he told me of his condition and he knew 3 From Hell would most likely be his last appearance on screen. Sadly it was. I knew it was very important to Sid that Captain Spaulding make one more round and he did. Sid’s time the film is brief. He was in rough shape that day, but he gave it his all and made his scene very memorable.”

Zombie goes on, writing “I was fan of his as a kid watching Jason of Star Command all the way through our twenty years of working together. I can still clearly remember the first time we met. It was at the Edith Head Costume building at Universal. Sid came out of the dressing room wearing a clown suit which was a few sizes too small. We said hello then we both started laughing at how ridiculous he looked in his ill-fitting suit. We would find him a much better suit.

“As we were making House Of 1000 Corpses neither of us knew he was creating a character that would live on and grow in popularity every year. Sid told me many times how thankful he was for the Captain and how that character changed his life. He had completely given up on acting and now suddenly had found a whole new audience at the age of 60. I know he was thrilled and blown away by that fact…The Captain is gone… but he will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace Sid.”

Haig’s wife, Susan L. Olberg, revealed that Haig had died in a post on Instagram. She wrote, “On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next. He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us.”

3 From Hell is now playing in theaters.