‘Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2’ Blu-ray Special Features Unveiled

Whether you’re naughty or nice, you can order a Collector’s Edition Blu-ray of Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2 from Scream Factory before it hits shelves on December 11. Check out the special features that will be included on the set below.

Ricky is being released from a mental hospital. He takes with him the terrifying memory of his brother Billy’s death and the memory of Mother Superior who brought about his brother’s demise. For Ricky, starting a new life means avenging his brother’s death, which sets him on a blind journey of relentless revenge, leading ultimately to Mother Superior. And when he gets to her, not even her faith will be enough to stop Ricky as he follows in the family tradition of Christmas carnage.

The disc’s special features are as follows:

NEW 2K Scan Of An Archival Theatrical Print

NEW Audio Commentary With Director Lee Harry, And Actors Eric Freeman And James Newman

NEW Slay Bells Ring Again: The Story Of Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2 – Featuring Interviews With Co-Writer/Director Lee Harry, Actors Eric Freeman, James Newman, Elizabeth Kaitan, Darrel Guilbeau, And Kenny McCabe, And Makeup Effects Artist Christopher Biggs

NEW Garbage Days Are Here Again – A Look At The Film's Locations

NEW Ricky Today – A short Film Featuring A 2018 Interview With Ricky Caldwell

NEW I Don't Sleep – An Extended Interview With Makeup Effects Artist Christopher Biggs

Audio Commentary By Co-Writer/Director Lee Harry, Co-Writer Joseph H. Earle, And Actor James Newman

Theatrical Trailer

For the most devoted fan, you can also purchase a Deluxe Edition of the film, which comes with an action figure.

The limited edition set includes:

Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2 [Collector’s Edition] Blu-ray (with slipcover)

An exclusive, limited edition 8″ tall Ricky/Killer Santa action figure by NECA

An exclusive, limited edition 18″ x 24″ rolled poster of the newly-designed art from artist Joel Robinson (this will ship rolled, in a poster tube)

The 8″ clothed action figure by NECA is exclusive to this set! Ricky Chapman is dressed in a fabric Santa suit with hat. The figure is fully poseable and comes with a gun and axe accessories in window box packaging.

While some viewers might argue that this film’s predecessor is more effective, what makes this sequel so entertaining is that it delivers viewers all of the highlights of the first film, while including the bare minimum of new footage to hit the minimum runtime to be released in theaters.

