Scream Factory Unveils Stephen King’s Silver Bullet Blu-ray Extras

Author Stephen King might be best known for his supernatural stories or his tales of murderous maniacs, but King has explored all manner of horrors, including the novella Cycle of the Werewolf and all of its lycanthropic terrors. The story was adapted into the feature film Silver Bullet, which starred Corey Haim and Gary Busey. The film is coming to Blu-ray from Scream Factory, which will include a number of exciting and all-new special features, from commentaries to interviews to marketing materials. Check out what will be included in the Silver Bullet Collector’s Edition Blu-ray before it lands on shelves on December 17th.

In Stephen King’s thrilling adaptation of his novelette, Cycle Of The Werewolf, a peaceful town is suddenly terrorized by a maniacal killer. The townsfolk think a madman is on the loose, but a wheelchair-bound 13-year-old (Corey Haim, The Lost Boys) knows the truth … a werewolf is on the hunt. With the help of his Uncle Red (Gary Busey, Lethal Weapon), young Marty Coslaw sets out to stop the half-man/half-beast before he sinks his teeth into another innocent victim. Now, time is ticking … and the full moon is about to rise.

The Blu-ray set will include the following special features:

NEW Audio Commentary With Producer Martha De Laurentiis

NEW Cutting To The Bone – An Interview With Editor Daniel Loewenthal

NEW A Little Private Justice – An Interview With Actor Kent Broadhurst

The Wolf Within – An Interview With Actor Everett McGill

Full Moon Fever – The Effects Of Silver Bullet – An Interview With Special Effects Artists Matthew Mungle And Michael McCracken

Audio Commentary With Director Daniel Attias

Isolated Score Selections And Audio Interview With Composer Jay Chattaway

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spot

Radio Spot

Still Gallery

As an added bonus, fans who preorder the Blu-ray will get an 18″x24″ poster featuring the all-new artwork, while supplies last.

While the film itself isn’t necessarily considered one of the author’s classic adaptations, it does stand out for being one that focuses on a monster terrorizing a town, a subgenre that isn’t explored as regularly in contemporary horror films. With stories like IT and Pet Sematary both getting new adaptations this year, despite having already been adapted, we wouldn’t rule out a filmmaker revisiting the source material for an adaptation with a higher production value.

You can grab your copy by heading to Scream Factory’s website. Silver Bullet lands on Blu-ray on December 17th.

