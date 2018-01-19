Simon Pegg and Nick Frost Developing Paranormal Investigation Horror-Comedy TV Series

American audiences were introduced to Simon Pegg and Nick Frost with their groundbreaking horror-comedy Shaun of the Dead, which also opened the door for director Edgar Wright. Pegg and Frost are returning to the world of horror-comedy with the all-new TV series Truth Seekers, which follows a team of paranormal investigators.

“Each episode is going to be an adventure, a potential haunting or something,” Pegg told Variety. “It’ll start as a very parochial idea, a very small business venture for these people, but it will expand as the series goes on to be something far more global. It’s a language everyone understands, the mystery of the unknown. Shaun of the Dead was a very parochial story set in North London and somehow it managed to get this global reach because everyone understands the language of zombie movies.”

American audiences might be more familiar with their theatrical projects, but they got their start on the UK comedy series Spaced, which Wright directed. The collaborators followed Shaun of the Dead with Hot Fuzz and The World’s End, which were loving tributes and send-ups to the action and sci-fi genres.

Pegg and Frost have become such big names in Hollywood that they’ve been integral components of massive blockbusters, like Pegg starring in the Star Trek films and Frost appearing in the upcoming Tomb Raider adaptation.

“There’s that trade-off,” Frost described of the balance between smaller productions vs. massive ones. “I’d rather have a lot less money and make a film or a TV series and have a great time doing it than put it through a million processes and people you don’t know and you don’t respect creatively.”

Last fall, the rumor mill exploded when Pegg jokingly mentioned that he had an idea for a sequel to Shaun of the Dead.

“I jokingly wrote a treatment for From Dusk Till Shaun, which was a sequel to Shaun of the Dead.” Pegg explained to Entertainment Weekly. “It was all about Shaun and Ed (Frost) having to go up to Edinburgh, or something. I don’t know. It was ridiculous. And it was a joke. It wasn’t like a serious pitch. Edgar thought it would be funny to do the film again, but with vampires. But it was all just pub talk.”

Stay tuned for more details about Truth Seekers.

[H/T Variety]