Annabelle and Sinister Directors Get Into Twitter Beef Over The Conjuring Villains

Directors Scott Derrickson and David Sandberg have both made compelling horror films in their careers, in addition to having helmed massive superhero projects, with the pair having a hilarious exchange on Twitter in the wake of Derrickson pointing out how he preferred the Crooked Man from The Conjuring 2 more than he liked Annabelle from that franchise. With Sandberg having directed the prequel film Annabelle: Creation, he replied to Derrickson's preference with a GIF of an Annabelle doll clearly not taking the news she read on Twitter all that well, shooting an intimidating glare directed at the Sinister and Doctor Strange filmmaker.

Audiences first met Annabelle back in The Conjuring in 2013, with the doll's brief screen time being so compelling that she earned not only her own spinoff film Annabelle, but also the prequel Creation and sequel Annabelle Comes Home. The proper Conjuring series, meanwhile, is based on the real-life investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren, with these stories having so much potential that they also resulted in the spinoff film The Nun.

Fans met the Crooked Man in The Conjuring 2, with reports having emerged that the figure would be getting his own spinoff film. One of the last updates on that project came last year, with Crooked Man actor Javier Botet admitting that he's unaware of what the status of that spinoff is, despite being announced years earlier.

"Since the first time I met the producers, when we were shooting Conjuring 2, they spoke to me, they told me that the intention was to make a spinoff," Botet revealed to DailyDead. "So I said, 'Okay, let's make Conjuring 2 first and then we will play it by ear.' But I love the character. It's amazing, beautiful. So it's a pity to see only a little, little part in The Conjuring 2. I'm so excited and I want to make a Crooked Man spinoff. But I know the same that everybody knows. They wrote the screenplay and they are waiting at the moment. They want to do it, but we don't have a schedule. We don't know when it's going to happen."

We likely shouldn't expect any updates on the project anytime soon, due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic seeing virtually all movie productions put on hold. The third Conjuring film, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, was slated to hit theaters this fall but has been pushed to 2021.

