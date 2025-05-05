After Sinners, This 35-Year-Old Horror Movie Should Be Next on Your Watchlist

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners has recently garnered a lot of acclaim since its release. It currently has a 98% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has gone on to become a major box office success. In fact, Sinners has already crossed a global milestone by grossing over a whopping $200 million worldwide – and with good reason, too. The film features Michael B. Jordan in the roles of Smoke and Stack, twin brothers attempting to leave behind a life of sin and finally settle down and open a juke joint in their Mississippi hometown. Except things are not what they seem, and the brothers must fight hard to find any semblance of peace in a town plagued by an ancient evil.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Set in the 1930s, Sinners is technically a horror story. But in reality, it is much more. It weaves cultural and racial commentary with classic gothic horror undertones. The film poses critical questions about identity and redemption, even as the brothers take down the vampire that is terrorizing their hometown. The narrative is intricate, and Jordan’s dual performance adds nuance to the tale. The film’s widespread acclaim proves viewers’ thirst for uniquely spun independent narratives and original content versus franchises. If you’re one of those left hankering for more after watching Sinners, perhaps you should look no further than this 35-year-old horror movie featuring Samuel L. Jackson.

Campy, Cliche, yet Charming, and the Perfect Watch After Sinners

Bonded Filmworks – Orpheus Pictures

Def by Temptation is many things, but popular is not one of them. It has 75% on Rotten Tomatoes and is definitely not a critically appreciated film, to say the least. Many love to hate on this movie. This makes this film a bit of an odd choice, perhaps, to watch after Sinners, but the transition is smoother than expected, especially since it features an all black cast. Directed and written by James Bond III, Def by Temptation is often called a vampire movie. What it is is something far rarer. It is a movie about a succubus.

RELATED: Sinners’ Box Office Is Outpacing Almost Every Other Vampire Movie Ever Made

Temptation in name and in appearance, the succubus in question lures black men to her bed and then brutally attacks and kills them. It has a bit of a predictable storyline reminiscent of most black vampire horror movies. After all, the main storyline is a fight between the embodiment of temptation and a determined young minister. The special effects are not bad, especially for a movie that has nearly no budget. That adds a charming campiness to it all. Despite that, the movie takes itself very seriously, which, again, is a welcome change. The acting is pretty great overall, with good reason, too, since some of the actors have worked with Spike Lee.

But what sets Def by Temptation truly apart is the lighting and the frames. The lights work to add a gothic tinge to it all, adding to the mystery and the gore. Unlike in the case of Sinners, music doesn’t play a huge part in this film. That doesn’t mean its soundtrack is bad, though. In fact, the peppy R&B numbers add to the early ’90s feel that characterizes the film.

Bonded Filmworks – Orpheus Pictures

That said, Def by Temptation is definitely not for everyone. It is no The Room, but it does take a level of dedication to the media to get through certain odd aspects. But those worth their salt know that this is a Troma movie, and that comes with implications of its own. In fact, in an intro to the movie, Mr. Troma, aka Lloyd Kaufman, himself calls this film the best one Troma has done. Whether that is a compliment to Def by Temptation or an insult to the others is another matter entirely. Troma films are nearly always unusual, if not twisted. They are a result of low-budget experimentation of directors whom other studios refuse to give a chance to. That itself adds context to the narrative. That said, you don’t need to be an avid film fanatic to enjoy the film.

Despite questions of quality, Def by Temptation is unique in its own right. And while it’s set a long way from 1930s Mississippi, it embodies the beginnings of independent black horror movies whose culmination comes in the form of Sinners. So, maybe don’t let the ratings on IMDb deter you from seeking this perfect specimen of a cultural moment out. As long as you go in knowing that, despite gracing the DVD covers, Samuel L. Jackson has a screentime of less than 15 minutes, we swear you will not be disappointed.

You can now stream Def by Temptation on Prime Video.