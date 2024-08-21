Six Flags Fright Fest Releases First Look at Texas Chainsaw Massacre Haunted House

This year’s Six Flag Fright Fest looks to be its biggest celebration of the Halloween season in history, as it’s pulling out all the stops to deliver immersive experiences inspired by beloved Hollywood properties. One of the most exciting haunted houses that fans are looking forward to is one based on 2022’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre, with Six Flags having released new details about the house as well as concept art that teases what fans can expect. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre haunted house will open at Six Flags Great Adventure and Six Flags Over Texas in September, as Fright Fest runs through November 3rd.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Six Flags for the first-ever haunted maze experience of Netflix’s and Legendary’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre at this year’s Fright Fest extravaganza. Get ready for an unforgettable, heart-pounding adventure where the scares and thrills won’t hold back!” Amado Trevino, Director of Interactive Media & Experiences at Legendary Entertainment, shared in a statement.

The experience is described, “In this forgotten corner of Texas, secrets are buried deep, and the tales they don’t speak of come to life. They dismiss it as the ramblings of an old timer, but some laugh knowing the dark truth that lurks beneath: the face of madness has returned, Leatherface lives. In this new experience based on the 2022 Netflix & Legendary Entertainment’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre guests are cast as visitors to Harlow on the heels of the influencers set on revitalizing the town. However, the dilapidated windows conceal a horrifying secret: the worst kind of monster haunts Harlow, and your arrival has driven him to slaughter. As parkgoers navigate Harlow, they will step into iconic scenes from the film, including the barn, sunflower field, the ‘crawl of death’ and ‘dead street,’ before facing the epic final showdown with one of horror’s most notorious killers: Leatherface.”

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre haunted house at Six Flags Fright Fest

Six Flags Fright Fest’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre haunted house

Six Flags Fright Fest’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre haunted house

During this year’s Fright Fest, guests will also have the option to be transported into the eerie realms of Netflix’s Stranger Things and Army of the Dead, Legendary Entertainment’s Trick R’Treat, Lionsgate’s SAW, as well as Warner Bros./New Line’s The Conjuring universe.

Attractions vary by location, so be sure to check the official Six Flags website for details.

