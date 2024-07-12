Tim Burton’s Sleepy Hollow Score Coming to Vinyl

Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” is one of the most iconic tales of terror in literary history and it’s been brought to life in countless ways since 1820. One of the most seminal adaptations of the material is Tim Burton’s Sleepy Hollow, which not only captured all of the spooky atmosphere of the source material, but also injected buckets of blood to take the horror to new heights. In honor of that film’s achievements, Waxwork Records is bringing the original score to vinyl for the first time, which features music composed by Burton’s frequent collaborator Danny Elfman. You can pre-order Sleepy Hollow Music From The Motion Picture by Danny Elfman now before it hits shelves in August.

Waxworks Records describes the release, “Waxwork Records, in conjunction with Hollywood Records and Paramount Pictures, is thrilled to present Sleepy Hollow Music From The Motion Picture by Danny Elfman for the very first time on vinyl! Sleepy Hollow is a 1999 gothic supernatural horror film directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci, and Christopher Walken. It is based loosely on Washington Irving’s 1820 short story ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.’ The plot follows police constable Ichabod Crane (Depp) sent from New York City to investigate a series of murders in the village of Sleepy Hollow by a mysterious Headless Horseman.”

“Danny Elfman is an award-winning American film composer, singer, and songwriter. He has garnered international recognition for composing over 100 feature film scores. Elfman is a longtime collaborator of director Tim Burton having scored such films as Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

“Sleepy Hollow stands as one of Elfman’s largest orchestral scores and utilizes weighty brass, eerie choral pieces, and unnerving strings. His use of romantic themes cut a calming tone throughout the dark and mysterious gothic fairytale.

“Waxwork Records is proud to present the debut vinyl release of Sleepy Hollow Music From The Motion Picture by Danny Elfman as a deluxe double-LP album. Album features include 180-gram ‘Headless Horseman Splatter’-colored vinyl (Translucent Black with Silver Burst and Blood Red & Black Splatter), new artwork by Steven Reeves, heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte-satin coating, and blood red spot UV gloss varnish, and a 12″x12″ art print.”

The new album features:

The original score by Danny Elfman

Available for the first time on vinyl

180-gram “Headless Horseman Splatter”-colored vinyl

Heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte-satin coating & blood-red spot UV gloss varnish

New artwork by Steven Reeves

12″x12″ art print



You can pre-order Sleepy Hollow Music From The Motion Picture by Danny Elfman now before it hits shelves in August.

