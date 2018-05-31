Sony Shopping ‘Slender Man’ to Other Studios

Sony is currently shopping the distribution rights to the upcoming horror movie Slender Man, following a reported disagreement between the studio and the film’s producers.

According to Variety, distribution rights to Slender Man are on the block after the producers of the movie got into it with Sony over the plan to release the film around the country. The studio was planning on releasing the movie like a lower budget Blumhouse film, slowly rolling it out in various markets. The producers however, see the film as a much bigger hit, and want it to be released to wide audiences all at once.

The report states that the producers also want a bigger marketing push for Slender Man, and that Sony isn’t willing to spend the extra money.

Now, the Slender Man producers have triggered a clause in their contract that allows them to seek out higher offers from competing companies. They’ve apparently screened the film for several studios, including Netflix and Amazon, but some of these companies that have seen the almost-finished product are worried about its potential success.

It’s very late in the game for action like this to be taking place, as Slender Man is set to be released in theaters this August. Sony has already released a trailer, posters, and promotional images for the film.

Variety is also reporting that the real-life Slender Man tragedy of 2009, where two young girls repeatedly stabbed their friend, is also adding to the release strategy disagreement. A petition online to pull the film has already reached 19,000 signatures, and insiders are concerned that the blowback against Sony will only intensify as the release of the film draws closer. Even though the plot of the film is entirely fictional, and doesn’t reference the aforementioned incident, the public will likely still relate the two because of the Slender Man name.

If the producers don’t find another home for Slender Man, Sony may still move forward with the planned release date of August 24. The film is directed by Sylvain White, and stars Joey King, Jaz Sinclair, and Julia Goldani Telles.

Do you think Slender Man will find another home this summer? Should Sony still release the film despite the backlash?