SNL Spoofs ‘Us’ With Creepy Discover Card Commercial

Jordan Peele’s latest horror film, Us, was released in theaters last week and it has sparked endless discussions, breakdowns, and think pieces from various outlets. Considering the huge success of the movie, it’s no surprise that Saturday Night Live parodied the subject last night in its latest episode.

Spoofing the Discover Card commercials that sees patrons calling themselves for help, this sketch combines that idea with a couple, played by Ego Nwodim and Kenan Thompson, calling their “tethered” versions about some weird purchases such as “a bunch of red jump suits, motorcycle gloves, hundreds of rabbits, and some giant scissors.”

Many fans tweeted about the sketch, loving the show’s take on the horror film.

“This was simply brilliant,” @JustinGunderman wrote.

“That SNL Us skit was EVERYTHING,” @MissBrandiG shared.

“I don’t know if there has ever been a better fit than the #UsMovie + Discover Card mashup. Well played #SNL,” @ImTheoMarshall added.

“This Us/Discover commercial is brilliant! Also explains how Red got all the jumpsuits and scissors. I knew she stole someone’s credit card,” @jeanette_y_ward joked.

One fan’s tweet led to a hilarious interaction with Discover.

“I tweeted that I was cutting up my Discover card because I didn’t want that US parody to happen to me. Well, the credit card company sent me a message writing they were sorry I felt that way. These algorithms need to understand humor,” @GiovanniAlabiso shared.

Us follows a family and their friends as they take a beach vacation together, but as the night unfolds, shocking visitors and unexpected horrors turn the family vacay into “a holiday from hell.” The movie stars Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther, 12 Years a Slave), Winston Duke (Black Panther, Avenger: Infinity War), Shahadi Wright Joseph (The Lion King (2019), Hairspray Live!), Evan Alex (Kidding, Mani), Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, Mad Men), Tim Heidecker (Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, The Comedy), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, The Get Down), and Anna Diop (Titans, 24: Legacy).

Us is now playing in theaters everywhere, and Saturday Night Live airs Saturday nights at 11:30 pm EST on NBC.

