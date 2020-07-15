Spirit Halloween Honors Trick 'r Treat With New Decorations and Costumes

The Halloween-themed anthology film Trick 'r Treat had a stifled release back in 2009, having played a number of film festivals before landing on the home video market, with the years being so kind to the film that Spirit Halloween is offering a number of decorations and even costumes to celebrate the film's accomplishments. This isn't the first year that the seasonal store paid their respects to the endeavor, though this year will see more offerings than previously available, which includes adult-sized outfits honoring the adorable Sam. You can head to Spirit Halloween's official website to see the complete Trick 'r Treat collection.

The original anthology featured a variety of terrifying tales, all exploring various elements of the traditional celebrations of Halloween. Whether it be checking your candy or avoiding talking to strangers, the whimsical nature of the narrative blended humor with horror in a compelling way, leading it to becoming a go-to film for the Halloween season.

The big question on many minds is how the coronavirus pandemic will impact the upcoming holiday, as each day sees the United States earning a shocking number of confirmed cases. Despite those apprehensions, Spirit promised earlier this year that it aims to open 1,400 stores across the country.

"We heard you're crushed. Well, don't worry, the rumors aren't true," Spirit Halloween shared on Twitter. "WE ARE BACK & WE GOT THIS COVERED. We are safely preparing the best in-store experience possible & can't wait to welcome you back at our 1,400 locations. Come early & help make this year the [best Halloween ever]."

Given that select Trick 'r Treat offerings were unveiled last year, it's becoming an annual tradition for Spirit to honor the film, with director Michael Dougherty previously sharing that another tradition has been fans asking about the status of a sequel.

"Oh man, it's that time of year! I feel like that's become the new Halloween tradition: ask Mike about Trick 'r Treat 2!" Dougherty shared with ComicBookMovie.com last October. "Listen, I'm intrigued by the idea and it's completely up to Legendary. It's been a few years since we initially talked about it and there's been a regime change since then. They still have the property and they love it and there's still a long line of merchandise and a continuing line of comic books based on the film but the ball is in their court. The moment they say they're interested and ready to go, we'll see if the stars align."

Stay tuned for details on the opening of Spirit Halloween stores and status of a Trick 'r Treat sequel.

