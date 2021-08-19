Squad: YA Graphic Novel To Get TV Adaptation From Lionsgate

✖

The upcoming YA graphic novel Squad could already be headed to the small screen. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that a television adaptation of the series is currently in development, courtesy of Picturestart and Lionsgate Television. The graphic novel, which is written by Maggie Tokuda-Hall and illustrated by Lisa Sterle, is set to be released by Greenwillow in the fall. Both will serve as executive producers on the potential series, which is already drawing comparisons to Promising Young Woman and Jennifer's Body, and would "explores the boundaries of villainy and accountability" through the world of LGBTQ+ horror.

Squad follows Becca, a new girl in school who realizes that the girls in the popular clique are not just girls but also werewolves that feast on budding sexual predators. Since she now knows their secret, the young woman is faced with a decision: join the pack or else, wrestling her sense of morality and asking herself just who are the real monsters?

The television adaptation of Squad will also be overseen by Lionsgate TV's Courtney Mock and Claire Wendlandt.

Tokuda-Hall is best known for writing the novels Also an Octopus and The Mermaid, The Witch, and The Sea. Sterle is best known for creating the bestselling Modern Witch Tarot Deck, and working on comics such as Witchblood, Glow, and DC Pride.

Picturestart's recent work includes last year's HBO Max movie Unpregant and the forthcoming Borderlands movie. The company is also involved with projects that include 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank, Luckiest Girl Alive, and Paramount+'s upcoming Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies prequel series. Lionsgate, meanwhile, has had recent productions that include Starz's Heels, Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet, HBO Max's Love Life, and NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

You can check out the official description for Squad below!

"When Becca transfers to a high school in an elite San Francisco suburb, she’s worried she’s not going to fit in. To her surprise, she’s immediately adopted by the most popular girls in school. At first glance, Marley, Arianna, and Mandy are perfect. But at a party under a full moon, Becca learns that they also have a big secret. Becca’s new friends are werewolves. Their prey? Slimy boys who take advantage of unsuspecting girls. Eager to be accepted, Becca allows her friends to turn her into a werewolf, and finally, for the first time in her life, she feels like she truly belongs.

But things get complicated when Arianna’s predatory boyfriend is killed, and the cops begin searching for a serial killer. As their pack begins to buckle under the pressure—and their moral high ground gets muddier and muddier—Becca realizes that she might have feelings for one of her new best friends."

