Star Trek’s William Shatner Trolls Star Wars’ Mark Hamill: “You Have Become Your Father!”

Chucky is returning to the big screen this summer, but this time the horrifying doll is being voiced by Mark Hamill, the actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise. The actor is also well-known for his voice work, having played various animated iterations of DC’s Joker since the early ’90s. Now that the actor is out there promoting the upcoming horror film, some of his fellow legends are trolling his switch to Child’s Play. William Shatner, the actor best known for playing Captain Kirk in the original Stark Trek, had a hilarious response to Hamill’s latest Chucky tweet.

Happy to know that the next generation of youth will be deathly afraid of you. You have become your father! 😘🤣 Seriously, congratulations on the role. 👍🏻 https://t.co/88Z46dLDBJ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) June 4, 2019

“On June 21st… are we having fun? ‘If they don’t let us play, they all go away. 😛🔪🔪🔪 @ChildsPlayMovie #ChildsPlay,” Hamill wrote in a tweet that included the upcoming movie’s latest clip.

“Happy to know that the next generation of youth will be deathly afraid of you. You have become your father! 😘🤣 Seriously, congratulations on the role. 👍🏻,” Shatner wrote.

Hamill has yet to respond to the hilarious tweet by his faux rival, but many fans have since replied.

“Omg that is so creepy!! I had enough in the 80s but just because of @HamillHimself I will do the sacrifice,” @antpepe wrote.

“Live long and prosper & May the Force be with the two of you!!!,” @camilleandreav added.

“You are such a sweetheart Mr. Shatner,” @HamillSkywalkr replied.

Recently, Child’s Play producer, Seth Grahame-Smith, spoke with CinemaBlend about the upcoming movie, sharing what fans can expect from the horror reboot.

“We sort of lean into more of the AI/Kaslan story and hint at a Chucky that is driven by something different than he is in the original series, when he’s Charles Lee Ray and he’s just a truly psychopathic killer in the body of a doll,” he explained.

“[Also, there is] the mother/son story, the emotional component of the movie, which I feel like the movie really delivers. And then above all that, just the intensity, the gore, the fact that the movie is rated R, that it really does go there when it goes there. I think the movie looks big, is much bigger than a lot of movies that are our size – very affordable movie, we are. But we had big ambitions. Those are, I’d say, the primary things we’re going for.”

The new Child’s Play lands in theaters on June 21st.