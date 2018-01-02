Stephen King Says Almost All of His Stories are in a Stage of Development

This year proved to be one of author Stephen King‘s most successful in the world of movies and TV, with a variety of different adaptations of his stories getting the live-action treatment. Luckily for King fans, there’s plenty more on the way, with King revealing that nearly every one of his stories is in some stage of development.

“Well, [film rights] on everything are basically taken. I think just about everything I’ve written was in some kind of development, or under option,” King revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “I’m not bragging, I’m just…you know. It ain’t bragging if it’s true!”

Between film, TV and streaming services, 2017 saw a wide variety of King adaptations, so it should come as no surprise that studios are all clamoring to get a piece of the pie. King might claim that all of his stories are in development, but only a few have officially been ordered or will be released in the near future.

One of the biggest films of the year was Andy Muschietti’s adaptation of IT, which is nearing $700 million worldwide at the box office. Prior to release, audiences knew that this chapter would only tell half of the story of a group of friends battling a supernatural entity lurking the town of Derry, Maine, but it wasn’t until the film proved to be a huge hit that the sequel was officially announced. The sequel is slated to hit theaters on September 6, 2019.

Mr. Mercedes debuted on the Audience Network this summer and proved to be enough of a success that it was renewed for a second season. The first season focused on the first book in a trilogy, yet it is currently unknown if the second season will be an adaptation of the next book or if it will feature fresh content utilizing the story’s characters.

Not all TV adaptations of King’s material were successful, as The Mist on Spike was canceled after its first season. Another disappointing adaptation of King’s material was The Dark Tower, which was inspired by an eight-book series. The film itself might not have been a hit, but plans are still underway to continue the characters with a TV series.

Another highly-anticipated project is a new adaptation of Pet Sematary, which was previously adapted into a 1989 film, which earned a sequel. The new Pet Sematary is slated to hit theaters on April 19, 2019.

A film based on King’s novel Rose Madder is reportedly on the way, in addition to his stories The Breathing Method and N. being developed as TV miniseries.

One of the more exciting projects focusing on King’s material that’s coming our way is the Hulu series Castle Rock, which takes place in the fictional town that serves as the epicenter of many of King’s stories. The Dark Half, Needful Things and Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption all reference the town in some way, so we can expect the series to have nods to all of these stories, and many more.

Castle Rock is expected to debut on Hulu in early 2018.

