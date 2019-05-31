Stephen King Says It’s Impossible to Watch Chernobyl Without Thinking of Donald Trump

HBO’s miniseries Chernobyl has become one of the most gripping and depressing new series on television, as it depicts the nuclear fallout from 1986 disaster at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Planet. The series depicts not only the immediate catastrophe caused by the disaster, but the subsequent months of officials attempting to cope with the ramifications of the event. Author Stephen King is no stranger to depressing fiction, in addition to openly sharing his opinions of TV series on social media. The horror author’s most recent comments about the HBO series compare the reaction from officials in the series to Donald Trump‘s presidential administration.

“It’s impossible to watch HBO’s CHERNOBYL without thinking of Donald Trump; like those in charge of the doomed Russian reactor, he’s a man of mediocre intelligence in charge of great power–economic, global–that he does not understand,” King shared on Twitter.

It’s important to note that the author wasn’t comparing the fatal events of the series to Trump as an individual, rather specified that while he watches the series, which depicts government officials failing to grasp to thousands of years of devastation they have caused from the disaster, he experiences similar feelings when witnessing how Trump handles various duties.

King has regularly been outspoken, both on social media and in interviews, about his disdain for the politician. His comments ended up getting him blocked by Trump on Twitter.

“He blocked me about eight or nine months ago, it’s been a long time, it’s hard to remember. I might have said he had his head somewhere where certain yoga positions would be necessary to get in there,” King confessed last year on The Late Show. “And that was it, man!”

In retaliation for getting blocked, King claims he prevented Trump from viewing one of the biggest movies of last year.

“Well, I blocked him from seeing my next movie, which was IT, so no balloons for Donald Trump,” the author joked.

King didn’t end there, as he explained that he also took preventative measures against Vice President Mike Pence.

“I blocked Mike Pence, too. Because whatever Donald said, Mike Pence would come out and say, ‘That’s right. Exactly,’” King confirmed. “And there was something about him, too, about Mike Pence, that’s creepy, and I think it has something to do with his hair. The hair doesn’t look like it has strands, it’s just there. He’s like the mean doctor on a soap opera, the one that sells drugs or has a prostitution ring from Bulgaria or something. It’s just that look.”

The author has created countless compelling characters over the decades, with King coming to the realization that some of his characters remind him of Trump.

“He reminds me of this character Greg Stillson in The Dead Zone, he reminded me a little bit of him,” the author pointed out. “And then there was this character ‘Big Jim’ Rennie, and he was in a book called Under the Dome, and he was the town selectman who thought he knew everything and the town gets cut off and he becomes the tyrant of this little town until he chokes on his own pollution, so there’s a little bit of that.”

The series finale of Chernobyl airs this Sunday on HBO.

