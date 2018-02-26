Grab ‘IT’ on Blu-ray for Only $15

The new adaptation of Stephen King’s IT was one of the most successful horror movies of all-time, and you can grab it on Amazon right now for only $14.99 while the sale lasts. That’s 58% off the regular price, which is an all-time low!

At that price, picking up IT for your Blu-ray collection is a no-brainer. If you do grab it, you’ll be treated to a robust set of bonus features and deleted scenes that include the following:

Pennywise Lives! – Discover how Bill Skarsgård prepared to portray the primordial creature known as Pennywise the Dancing Clown

The Losers' Club – Get up close and personal with the teenage stars of "IT" as they bond together during the production,

Author of Fear – Stephen King reveals the roots of his best-selling novel, the nature of childhood fear and how he created his most famous monster, Pennywise

Deleted Scenes – Eleven deleted or extended scenes from the film

On a related note, Funko’s original Pennywise figure from the recent reboot of Stephen King’s IT was a big seller, so it’s not surprising that they went back for a second round. The new wave of figures that Funko announced at the recent Toy Fair includes action figure packs, SuperCute (or SuperTerrifying as it were) Plush, Losers’ Club Pops, and three new versions of Pennywise! We’re guessing the spider legs version is going to be a hot one this time around.

You can shop the entire collection of new Funko releases for Stephen King’s IT right here, or check out the breakdown below.

• Action Figures: IT – 3PK – Pennywise, Georgie, and Bill

• Action Figures: IT – 3PK – Pennywise, Beverly, and Ben

• Action Figures: IT – 3PK -Pennywise, Richie, Eddie

• SuperCute Plush: Pennywise Assortment

• POP! Movies: IT – Stan

• POP! Movies: IT – Mike

• POP! Movies: IT – Pennywise (Spider Legs)

• POP! Movies: IT – Eddie with Broken Arm

• POP! Movies: IT – Richie with bat

• POP! Movies: IT – Beverly with Key Necklace

• POP! Movies: IT – Ben Holding Burnt Easter Egg

• POP! Movies: IT – Bill with Flashlight

• POP! Movies: IT – Georgie with Boat

