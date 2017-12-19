Stephen King’s ‘It’ Alternate Opening Scene Revealed

One of the most memorable scenes from both live-action adaptations of Stephen King‘s IT is the opening moments in which we see Pennywise the Dancing Clown snatch Georgie into the sewer. In an outtake from the opening scene of this year’s adaptation, things go a much more comedic route, as you can see in the clip below.

Were the opening moments of the film have panned out as they did in the clip above, the film would have been much shorter, with Bill never being inspired to find out what happened to his younger brother.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is only one of many features found on the film’s Blu-ray, which is set to hit shelves in the U.S. on January 9, 2018. The film is currently on home video in Australia, with a user on the Blu-ray.com forum detailing what each of the deleted scenes features.

Check out the breakdown of the deleted/extended scenes below:

Georgie Catches Boat (Opening Gag Scene) : “When Georgie grabs for the boat in the opening…he gets it and walks away, saying ‘See you later!’ to a frustrated Pennywise. Gotta admit, I laughed.”



: “When Georgie grabs for the boat in the opening…he gets it and walks away, saying ‘See you later!’ to a frustrated Pennywise. Gotta admit, I laughed.” Stanley’s Dad corrects him (Extended scene) : “Stanley is reciting Hebrew in a synagogue, but his Dad jumps in to correct his pronunciation.”



: “Stanley is reciting Hebrew in a synagogue, but his Dad jumps in to correct his pronunciation.” Denbrough family dinner : “Bill sits at the dinner table while his Dad reads a magazine and his Mum washes up. Bill starts talking about their family trip for the year, but his Mum walks off upset. His Dad explains that Georgie was really looking forward to it.”



: “Bill sits at the dinner table while his Dad reads a magazine and his Mum washes up. Bill starts talking about their family trip for the year, but his Mum walks off upset. His Dad explains that Georgie was really looking forward to it.” Bill’s Dad looks in the basement, et al : “After Bill has his encounter with Pennywise in the basement, he runs into his father. His Dad has a look in the basement, doesn’t find anything, and tells Bill to go to bed. Meanwhile, Henry tries to sneak out past his Dad, and gets into a car with Victor and Belch. They see Mike ride past on his bike.”



: “After Bill has his encounter with Pennywise in the basement, he runs into his father. His Dad has a look in the basement, doesn’t find anything, and tells Bill to go to bed. Meanwhile, Henry tries to sneak out past his Dad, and gets into a car with Victor and Belch. They see Mike ride past on his bike.” Outside the Neibolt house : “Mike, Beverly, Ben and Stanley are outside the house while Bill, Eddie and Richie are inside. Stanley talks about not being able to go inside while Mike comforts him. Ben places his hand on Beverly’s shoulder.”



: “Mike, Beverly, Ben and Stanley are outside the house while Bill, Eddie and Richie are inside. Stanley talks about not being able to go inside while Mike comforts him. Ben places his hand on Beverly’s shoulder.” Evacuating the Neibolt house (Extended scene) : “Just an extended scene of the Losers’ Club leaving the house and getting on their bikes.”



: “Just an extended scene of the Losers’ Club leaving the house and getting on their bikes.” Stanley’s Bar Mitzvah speech : “Self-explanatory. Stanley delivers a speech after his Bar Mitzvah about “indifference,” during which there’s a brief montage showing what the other kids are up to. He makes a bit of a scene and storms off while Richie claps.”



: “Self-explanatory. Stanley delivers a speech after his Bar Mitzvah about “indifference,” during which there’s a brief montage showing what the other kids are up to. He makes a bit of a scene and storms off while Richie claps.” Eddie at Keene’s pharmacy (Extended scene) : “Just an extended scene at the pharmacy as Eddie talks to the girl who signs his cast with ‘Loser.’”



: “Just an extended scene at the pharmacy as Eddie talks to the girl who signs his cast with ‘Loser.’” Henry and Bullies wait outside (Extended scene) : “As the Losers’ Club heads into the Neibolt house, Henry sits in his car with his face covered in blood. Belch and Victor are dead with throats slit.”

: “As the Losers’ Club heads into the Neibolt house, Henry sits in his car with his face covered in blood. Belch and Victor are dead with throats slit.” The Losers find Georgie’s walkie : “Bill picks up Georgie’s walkie right before Henry attacks Mike at the top of the well.”

: “Bill picks up Georgie’s walkie right before Henry attacks Mike at the top of the well.” Denbrough family vacation: “After saying goodbye to Beverly at the end of the movie, Bill and his parents are packing for the family vacation Bill was talking about in an earlier deleted scene. This subplot does kind of enhance the family dynamic. As the car drives away, the camera pulls in to the drain where Georgie was taken. Camera stops, and rain starts to hit the pavement. This would have been a perfect final shot.”

The user also described what to expect of all the special features:

Pennywise Lives (16:25) – “A behind-the-scenes featurette about Pennywise, of course.”



– “A behind-the-scenes featurette about Pennywise, of course.” The Losers’ Club (15:42) – “A featurette about the child actors in the movie.”



– “A featurette about the child actors in the movie.” Author of Fear (13:51) – “An extended interview with Stephen King, who talks at length about writing the book. He mentions that Derry was based off a town in Maine called Bangor.”

Grab your copy of the Blu-ray when it debuts on January 9, 2018.

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]