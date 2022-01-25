Lucy Liu to Star in Stephen King’s Later

The latest Stephen King story to be getting adapted for a live-action project is Later, his 2021 novel, which is being produced by Blumhouse Television and is set to star Lucy Liu, per Deadline. The project doesn’t officially have a home yet, so it’s unclear where the project will eventually be released, with True Blood and Jessica Jones writer Raelle Tucker writing the pilot for the project. Blumhouse Television is already working on another King adaptation with the short story “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” from his If It Bleeds anthology of stories, with that project eventually arriving on Netflix.

Stephen King’s official website describes the book, “The son of a struggling single mother, Jamie Conklin just wants an ordinary childhood. But Jamie is no ordinary child. Born with an unnatural ability his mom urges him to keep secret, Jamie can see what no one else can see and learn what no one else can learn. But the cost of using this ability is higher than Jamie can imagine-as he discovers when an NYPD detective draws him into the pursuit of a killer who has threatened to strike from beyond the grave. Later is Stephen King at his finest, a terrifying and touching story of innocence lost and the trials that test our sense of right and wrong. With echoes of King’s classic novel It, Later is a powerful, haunting, unforgettable exploration of what it takes to stand up to evil in all the faces it wears.”

King shared in a statement, “I’ve wanted to work with Jason Blum for years, and now we have two projects together. Go, me!”

Blum himself added, “I’ve wanted to work with Stephen King since before I was born which sounds impossible until you remember that it’s Stephen King.”

Over in the world of cinema, Blumhouse Productions also developed a new take on King’s novel Firestarter, which wrapped production last year yet doesn’t have a release date.

Tucker shared, “Later is terrifying and touching and wonderfully weird — of course it is — it’s Stephen King. Adapting one of my favorite writers of all time, with an incredible partner like Blumhouse, is a dream come true.”

