Stephen King Teases More of His Old Movies Getting Remakes

Beginning shortly after the debut of his first novel, Stephen King became a popular name in horror, not only due to his literature but also due to his feature film adaptations. Kicking off with Carrie and including popular films like The Shining and Misery, King’s talents also extended past the horror world with films like The Shawshank Redemption and Stand By Me, both based on his works. Both on film and in TV series, King’s works seem more popular than ever currently, thanks in large part to a new adaptation of IT in 2017 going on to earn more than $700 million worldwide. The author recently teased that we shouldn’t expect to see these adaptations slowing down anytime soon.

“I don’t know what to make of it, really. Every day I get another contract, another option, word that somebody is making this or that,” King shared with Entertainment Weekly when speaking about how frequently his works are adapted. “I see scripts. Let’s put it this way, I’m in a seller’s market right now. There’s a huge hunger for story, because there’s so many different platforms now. It isn’t just the movies.”

The author noted that it was the success of IT, which had previously been adapted into a miniseries in 1990, that inspired filmmakers to look back through his many stories to see if something that has already been adapted could be brought to life in a new way.

“What happened to me, I guess, was that It was such a big success that people decided well, there must be gold in some of that old sh—,” the author joked. “A lot of the old stuff, maybe, is gonna get remade. And there’s also an issue with some of the old option deals expiring, and the studios either make them or don’t make them, and they have to hurry up. I think that was a factor in The Stand, with CBS All Access. If Warner Bros. wanted to be involved, they had to do it quick, or [the rights] were gonna be all mine again.”

Hitting theaters on April 5th is a new adaptation of Pet Sematary, which was previously adapted into a film in 1989. IT: Chapter Two hits theaters on September 6th while a new adaptation of The Tommyknockers, which also previously earned a miniseries, is reportedly in the works with The Conjuring director James Wan producing.

